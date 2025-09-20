The Surprising Reason Yawning Too Much At The Airport Could Get You Flagged By TSA

Many of us think of yawning as nothing more than a sign that we're tired, if we even notice ourselves doing it at all. However, did you know that yawning in an airport setting could signal something a lot different? That's according to a leaked report on passenger behaviors, which states that excessive yawning has made the list of activities that raise suspicions among Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents (via GMA).

The reason behind this is linked to behavioral detection methods. TSA agents are trained to notice not just what passengers are carrying, but also how they're carrying themselves. This is called the Screening of Passengers by Observation Techniques (SPOT) program. While a single yawn is harmless (like some of these seemingly normal behaviors TSA agents look out for), frequent yawning can be interpreted as a sign of heightened stress, nervousness, or even attempts to conceal something. Jeff Price, a professor of aviation management, explained to Fox News that "when people are stressed, they tend to want more oxygen," hence the yawning.

Airports are naturally tiring, but security agents are taught to separate normal travel fatigue from behaviors that might signal something more. It's part of a broader strategy to identify potential threats before they reach the gate, and yawning, as weird as it sounds, happens to be one of the behaviors that can put someone under the TSA's microscope.