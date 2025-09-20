The Second-Largest Hindu Temple In The World Is A Surprising New Jersey Gem With Immaculate Architecture
Certain temples and shrines, like the ones found in Thailand, Cambodia, and Japan, offer peaceful sanctuary, deep religious significance, and an aura of divine stillness. But you don't have to travel to another continent to experience that powerful and profound grandeur — near Robbinsville, New Jersey, you'll find the second-largest Hindu temple in the world, the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham. This mandir is a sight to behold — whether you're a practicing Hindu or not, it's bound to evoke feelings of inner harmony and enlightenment. With a lavish, detailed facade and elaborate marble carvings, the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham is a stunning work of art that all but transports you to the Indian subcontinent.
Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the fifth leader of the Hindu tradition of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) and a spiritual successor to Bhagwan Swaminarayan. In addition to helping to construct over a thousand Hindu temples across the world, he aspired to establish a spiritual sanctuary in the U.S. as early as the 1970s. But it was only on October 8, 2023 — seven years after Maharaj died — that the Hindu temple was finally inaugurated, opening its doors to the public 10 days later.
The construction was by no means a one-person job. In fact, over 12,500 volunteers from across the globe were involved in the project. Altogether, it took 4.7 million hours to build the temple. Bringing the marble to the U.S. alone was an achievement — it required quarrying in Europe, then shipping to India for chiseling and engraving. It was then assembled in India to guarantee proper alignment, taken apart again to be sent to the U.S., shipped, and reassembled. The temple is open six days a week (closed on Tuesdays). It's 30 minutes from Trenton, an hour's drive from Newark, and an hour and a half from Atlantic City.
The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham is an architectural marvel
Spanning 183 acres of land, the Nilkanth Plaza welcomes visitors to the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham. One of the first things that'll catch your attention is the bronze statue of Nilkanth Varni in the tree pose, which represents the stillness of mind and body. The structure's 49-foot height is intentional — it symbolizes his 49 years on Earth. Behind it is the sprawling Brahm Kund pond, with two arches on each side guiding you to the campus. While the pond echoes India's holy rivers and lakes, what makes it so special is that it's filled with river water from all 50 U.S. states.
From there, you'll make your way to the Welcome Center. You'll notice that the interior is adorned with intricate 17th-century Indian art. Of course, everyone immediately rushes to admire the mandir — a 133-foot-long, 87-foot-wide, and 42-foot-tall spiritual and structural feat. Built with granite, limestone, marble, and white sandstone, the imposing temple features the typical Nagara style, which dates back to the 5th century. The temple boasts 98 pillars called stambhas, each portraying devotees and followers of Bhagwan Swaminarayan — you'll also encounter Swaminarayan's foundational principles and messages spread throughout the mandir.
The mandap of the temple, which is a pillared hall, is a 135-foot-wide space, the main gate of which is lavishly decorated with exquisite carvings. Look closely, and you'll spot elephants, peacocks, devotees, and spiritual figures. In total, there are 40 spires, 34 grills, 66 peacock-style arches, and 58 ornamental ceilings around the entire temple. You'll find 10 domes of different sizes, 144 depictions of sacred figures in Hinduism, and 44 portrayals of Ganesh Murtis worshipping Ganesha, the Hindu god of beginnings. All these elements make up a sum of 13,499 hand-sculpted stone pieces that comprise the immaculate mandir.
Tips for visiting the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Jersey
Whenever you're in this area of New Jersey, it's totally worth taking a tour of the stunning BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham. The campus is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is wheelchair accessible. Those who wish to tour on weekdays have to book a slot prior to their visit, and know that there are no tours offered on weekends or national holidays. Set aside two and a half hours for the tour so you can savor your time at the temple.
As with unspoken etiquette rules you need to know before going to a Buddhist temple, Hinduism follows a similar protocol of modesty. You cannot wear low-cut, sleeveless, or backless tops. Your shoulders, knees, and chest must be covered — if you're wearing a dress, skirt, or shorts, make sure it's below your knee. You can't wear clothes with vulgar language or profane imagery. Your four-legged friend unfortunately has to sit this one out — only service dogs are allowed to enter.
Regarding conduct on the campus, you can't bring outside food or drinks. Instead, check out the on-site vegetarian Shayona Café when you get hungry or thirsty. Smoking and vaping aren't allowed on the premises, nor is the consumption of alcohol. Your phone should be on silent mode. Those intending to take pictures and videos must refrain from commercial filming and photography — you can't use a drone either. When entering the mandir, you must remove your footwear. On your way out, you can swing by the Akshardham Store to purchase souvenirs like books, stationery, organic health products, and more. While New Jersey is thousands of miles away from the astonishing Indian temple cities like Puri, you can still experience a piece of Hindu bliss and spirituality at BAPS.