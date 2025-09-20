The Second-Largest Hindu Temple In The World Is A Surprising New Jersey Gem With Immaculate Architecture

Certain temples and shrines, like the ones found in Thailand, Cambodia, and Japan, offer peaceful sanctuary, deep religious significance, and an aura of divine stillness. But you don't have to travel to another continent to experience that powerful and profound grandeur — near Robbinsville, New Jersey, you'll find the second-largest Hindu temple in the world, the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham. This mandir is a sight to behold — whether you're a practicing Hindu or not, it's bound to evoke feelings of inner harmony and enlightenment. With a lavish, detailed facade and elaborate marble carvings, the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham is a stunning work of art that all but transports you to the Indian subcontinent.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the fifth leader of the Hindu tradition of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) and a spiritual successor to Bhagwan Swaminarayan. In addition to helping to construct over a thousand Hindu temples across the world, he aspired to establish a spiritual sanctuary in the U.S. as early as the 1970s. But it was only on October 8, 2023 — seven years after Maharaj died — that the Hindu temple was finally inaugurated, opening its doors to the public 10 days later.

The construction was by no means a one-person job. In fact, over 12,500 volunteers from across the globe were involved in the project. Altogether, it took 4.7 million hours to build the temple. Bringing the marble to the U.S. alone was an achievement — it required quarrying in Europe, then shipping to India for chiseling and engraving. It was then assembled in India to guarantee proper alignment, taken apart again to be sent to the U.S., shipped, and reassembled. The temple is open six days a week (closed on Tuesdays). It's 30 minutes from Trenton, an hour's drive from Newark, and an hour and a half from Atlantic City.