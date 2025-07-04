I Wish I Could Visit These 11 Temples And Shrines From Thailand To Japan Again For The First Time

Many travel itineraries are packed with beaches, museums, and landmarks. However, when I visit a new country in Asia, I'm on the hunt for temples and shrines. Before my first international trip to Thailand, I'd never been to one of these sanctuaries and didn't quite know what to expect. Once I laid eyes on Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai, I became captivated by these impressive sites.

Shrines and pagodas provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the land's local culture. Not to mention that they have incredible architecture that rivals the most exquisite churches across Europe. I've found that temples possess a welcoming and peaceful atmosphere as well, which can be comforting in the midst of a busy trip to an unfamiliar place. To top it all off, they're typically free or very affordable.

While amazing places to visit, these intricate houses of worship require extra mindfulness since they're so sacred. Travelers need to follow a few unspoken etiquette rules for visiting a Buddhist temple or it can be perceived as highly disrespectful. These include things like wearing clothes that cover your shoulders and knees, removing your shoes before entering any structures, refraining from showing public affection, and never pointing at religious statues. Despite the few guidelines, I've had such magical experiences at temples and shrines. At this point, I have visited dozens of them around Asia. While each one brings something memorable to the table, a few are permanently etched into my mind forever.