The Local Insider Tip For How Tourists Can Experience The Best Of Portland On A Tight Budget

In the northwest corner of Oregon is a must-visit place where you can experience the city life and the serenity of the outdoors all in one place. Portland is home to a lush park that's the largest urban forest in the U.S. and has a lot to offer tourists. Those on a tight budget will also appreciate that the state has no sales tax, which may entice visitors to do some extra shopping. If you're planning a trip there, you'll still have the other costs, such as hotel accommodations and a flight that will get you to Portland International Airport (PDX).

However, once you arrive, it's easy to save money on transportation — and any local will tell you that Portland is very bicycle-friendly. They have a bike festival that lasts all summer, which has a variety of events — including a naked bike ride. It's a cyclist's dream spot, but even leisurely riders can use a bike as an economical way to get around town.

On Reddit, u/GivinItAllThat shared a local insider tip for those considering a ride through the city: "For your safety and others' sanities, try to use the plethora of bike routes that crisscross the city as much as possible. You're certainly legally allowed to use major arterials but there's almost always a bike-friendly option within a block or two." The city boasts more than 400 miles of bikeways, so it's not too hard to find a place to safely ride.