Between Minneapolis And Duluth, This Small-Town Midwest Escape Serves Up Wineries, Diners, And Prairie Trails
Minnesota is home to many charming locales, from Stillwater, an artsy city with a lively food scene and historic downtown, to Lanesboro, one of America's best "dream towns" with undeniable cozy riverside charm. Between Minneapolis and Duluth, you'll find North Branch, Minnesota, a small-town Midwest escape with a locally famous prairie trail. With a population of around 10,000 people, North Branch has plenty of small-town charm despite technically being a city.
Located about 45 miles from Minneapolis and a little over 100 miles from Duluth, North Branch is a great place to enjoy nature, sip a glass of wine, and have a delicious meal. You'll need a car to reach North Branch as the nearest major airport is Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport, and the nearest Amtrak station is Union Depot in Minneapolis-St. Paul. For those planning to spend the night in North Branch, there's an AmericInn by Wyndham and a Budget Host Inn & Suites in town, with more options in nearby communities like Chisago City, Cambridge, Isanti, and Forest Lake.
Outdoor activities in North Branch, Minnesota
Within North Branch you'll find the Sunrise Prairie Trail, a 25-mile paved path following the former Burlington Northern railroad line. The paved trail welcomes walkers, runners, and bikers. There is also an adjoining, parallel unpaved route for horseback riders in the warmer months and snowmobilers in the colder months. The trail begins in North Branch and ends in Hugo, Minnesota. Along with enjoying exercise and scenic views, you might catch a glimpse of local wildlife, including turkey, waterfowl, grouse, and deer.
North Branch is also home to over 300 acres of parkland, including Harder Park, with a 21-hole disc golf course; Northwood Park, with basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts; and Williams Park, with lovely community gardens. Formed in 2008, the community gardens often host picnics and classes on topics like canning and cooking. Keep an eye out for other seasonal events, too. In the summer, North Branch's Central Park hosts live music every one to two weeks. In the winter, you'll find three outdoor ice skating rinks in the city, including one for ice hockey.
Where to eat and drink in North Branch, Minnesota
North Branch has a wide variety of dining options. The most popular spot for wine is North Ridge Winery, which serves over 40 varieties of vino with charming names, including the Jalapeño Sizzle, a dry Frontenac wine aged with diced jalapeño peppers, and the Razzle Dazzle, a sweet fruit wine blend of raspberry and apple. The 33-acre winery also has a disc golf course, walking and skiing trails, and frequently hosts events like live music and sip and paint nights. One Tripadvisor reviewer called it "the best Minnesota winery I've been to."
Another local favorite is Merchants Cafe, a breakfast and lunch spot housed in a historic bank. It's the top-rated restaurant in the city on Tripadvisor, and reviewers recommend the Reuben sandwich, pot roast omelette, and stuffed French toast. Other popular restaurants include Jumpin' Jacks, which frequently hosts live music; Mexican restaurant Don Julio's, known for margaritas and California burritos; Olde Brick Inn, beloved for its burgers; and Japanese restaurant Tomo, a small spot with great sushi and gyoza. After your visit to North Branch, take a short drive of just 15 miles and you'll find "America's Little Sweden," a charming under-the-radar Minnesota city just outside Minneapolis.