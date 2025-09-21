Between Minneapolis And Duluth, This Small-Town Midwest Escape Serves Up Wineries, Diners, And Prairie Trails

Minnesota is home to many charming locales, from Stillwater, an artsy city with a lively food scene and historic downtown, to Lanesboro, one of America's best "dream towns" with undeniable cozy riverside charm. Between Minneapolis and Duluth, you'll find North Branch, Minnesota, a small-town Midwest escape with a locally famous prairie trail. With a population of around 10,000 people, North Branch has plenty of small-town charm despite technically being a city.

Located about 45 miles from Minneapolis and a little over 100 miles from Duluth, North Branch is a great place to enjoy nature, sip a glass of wine, and have a delicious meal. You'll need a car to reach North Branch as the nearest major airport is Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport, and the nearest Amtrak station is Union Depot in Minneapolis-St. Paul. For those planning to spend the night in North Branch, there's an AmericInn by Wyndham and a Budget Host Inn & Suites in town, with more options in nearby communities like Chisago City, Cambridge, Isanti, and Forest Lake.