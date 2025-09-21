Texas' Blissful Ghost City On The Gulf Coast Features Free Beach Camping, No Crowds, And Idyllic Fishing

Nothing beats not being around people, right? Unfortunately, vacation destinations are usually full of them. At worst, you wind up with fake tourist traps stuffed to the gills with hollow attractions, useless souvenir kitsch, and beaches full of more sweaty human bodies than grains of sand. But thankfully, the world is also full of overlooked and remote places that provide vacationers the ideal getaway from, well, everything. Such is the case with Texas' Indianola, a once-port town northeast of Corpus Christi along the Gulf of Mexico.

Calling Indianola a "ghost town" might invoke the wrong kind of image, as there's no rows of ramshackle shacks in sight. Indianola got wiped from the map by back-to-back hurricanes 1875 and 1886, the latter of which was worsened by related fires. The settlement's 5,000 townsfolk tried to re-build in between both disasters, but it just wasn't worth it. And so, Texas' second-ever port, which had the potential to expand into a thriving city up to the present day, left behind nothing but memories and cautionary tales a mere 33 years after it was founded in 1853.

Nowadays, Indianola's former site contains long strips of beaches, wetlands, free camping grounds, rentable properties, the fishable freshwater Powderhorn Lake opposite Matagorda Bay, and scattered residents. There's plenty of reeds, grass, waterfowl, fish, one statue, a cemetery, and you if you go. Located within driving distance of San Antonio (a little less than three hours), Houston (about two and a half hours), and Corpus Christi (roughly one hour and a half), it's not going to win any points for excitement, but it's an ideal way to get away.