Minnesota's Underrated Iron Range Town Offers Mountain Bike Trails, A Scenic Lake, And A Historic Downtown
When most people think of Minnesota, they often picture Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in the Midwest, or the Mall of America with its unique attractions, but don't miss the underrated town of Chisholm, Minnesota. With a population of around 5,000 people, this small city in the northern part of the state is nicknamed "The Heart of the Iron Range" thanks to its location in the Mesabi Iron Range. If you're traveling to Chisholm from out of state, Range Regional Airport in nearby Hibbing is about 11 miles away, although the larger Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as one of the best in North America, is about a 3.5-hour drive away.
Chisholm has a fascinating history as a mining town that formed in the late 1800s, centered around a large iron ore mine called Chisholm Mine. Visitors can experience this history by observing early 20th-century buildings in the historic downtown area, visiting the town's two history museums, and seeing the famous 81-foot-tall Iron Man statue, which represents an iron ore miner. Today, tourism is a major industry in Chisholm thanks to the city's scenic natural surroundings, particularly the nearby Longyear Lake.
Outdoor activities in Chisholm, Minnesota
Chisholm's location in the Mesabi Iron Range mountains makes it an attractive destination for outdoor adventurers. The paved Mesabi Iron Range Trail passes through Chisholm, bringing mountain bikers and hikers to the city. Some like to stay overnight at the Chisholm Iron Trail Campground, offering both tent and RV camping. One of the town's top attractions is the Redhead Mountain Bike Park, containing 25 miles of mountain biking trails in what was once an iron mine. Along with mountain bikes, you'll see plenty of ATVs around. Minnesota's NorthernTraxx ATV club is headquartered in Chisholm and maintains ATV trails in the Mesabi Iron Range area.
For more low-key outdoor recreation, Chisholm's Longyear Lake offers scenic sunsets and picnic spaces as well as opportunities to go fishing and boating, although it's not safe for swimming. The lake is centrally located with a popular walking path around it and a disc golf course on its shore.
Exploring Chisholm's history
Chisholm's history can be seen by simply walking around its downtown. After mining began in the late 1800s, the town experienced rapid growth, and its population peaked at around 10,000 people in the 1920s. The town's historic district contains buildings built between 1908 and 1929 (a 1908 fire destroyed the earlier buildings), including Chisholm City Hall, built in 1909; the Chisholm Public Library, built in 1914; and Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, built in 1916.
You can learn about Chisholm's history by visiting its two local museums. The Minnesota Discovery Center explores the history of the Mesabi Iron Range's land and peoples, going back to the time of the dinosaurs, while the Minnesota Museum of Mining has a more focused view on the town's mining history from the late 1800s and early 1900s. Additionally, the giant "Iron Man" statue, officially named "The Emergence of Man Through Steel," represents an 1880s miner and is a local landmark that visitors shouldn't miss.