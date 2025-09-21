Minnesota's Underrated Iron Range Town Offers Mountain Bike Trails, A Scenic Lake, And A Historic Downtown

When most people think of Minnesota, they often picture Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in the Midwest, or the Mall of America with its unique attractions, but don't miss the underrated town of Chisholm, Minnesota. With a population of around 5,000 people, this small city in the northern part of the state is nicknamed "The Heart of the Iron Range" thanks to its location in the Mesabi Iron Range. If you're traveling to Chisholm from out of state, Range Regional Airport in nearby Hibbing is about 11 miles away, although the larger Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as one of the best in North America, is about a 3.5-hour drive away.

Chisholm has a fascinating history as a mining town that formed in the late 1800s, centered around a large iron ore mine called Chisholm Mine. Visitors can experience this history by observing early 20th-century buildings in the historic downtown area, visiting the town's two history museums, and seeing the famous 81-foot-tall Iron Man statue, which represents an iron ore miner. Today, tourism is a major industry in Chisholm thanks to the city's scenic natural surroundings, particularly the nearby Longyear Lake.