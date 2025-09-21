Switzerland's 'Niagara Falls Of Europe' Is The Must-See Destination Filled With Opulent Views And Year-Round Charm

In the world ranking of waterfalls, Europe rarely gets mentioned. After all, Venezuela has Angel Falls, the tallest in the world, where water cascades over an astonishing 2,600 feet. Meanwhile, Victoria Falls on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia is recognized as the world's largest, a continuous sheet of water that stretches for more than a mile and drops more than 350 feet. Niagara Falls, North America's largest waterfall, pushes a staggering 700,000 gallons of water every second over its cliffs. Plus, Canada claims to have the "waterfall capital of the world" nearby, featuring hundreds of cascades.

Switzerland's Rhine Falls is deemed Europe's largest waterfall by volume. Though not the world's biggest or tallest, it is sometimes called the "Niagara Falls of Europe," without nearly as much water volume as its North American counterpart. Still, the Rhine Falls are a marvel to behold and full of charm; a natural wonder you can visit by train, hopping off at a castle and crossing to an island right in the middle of the tumbling, falling waters. From Zurich, it's less than an hour by train. At the Schloss Laufen am Rheinfall station, you'll be deposited right at the foot of a castle with views of the mighty Rhine River. While the falls are accessible year-round, the best time to visit is spring and summer, when the waters are at their highest and the weather is warm. Also, boat tours only operate from March to October.