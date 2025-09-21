Switzerland's 'Niagara Falls Of Europe' Is The Must-See Destination Filled With Opulent Views And Year-Round Charm
In the world ranking of waterfalls, Europe rarely gets mentioned. After all, Venezuela has Angel Falls, the tallest in the world, where water cascades over an astonishing 2,600 feet. Meanwhile, Victoria Falls on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia is recognized as the world's largest, a continuous sheet of water that stretches for more than a mile and drops more than 350 feet. Niagara Falls, North America's largest waterfall, pushes a staggering 700,000 gallons of water every second over its cliffs. Plus, Canada claims to have the "waterfall capital of the world" nearby, featuring hundreds of cascades.
Switzerland's Rhine Falls is deemed Europe's largest waterfall by volume. Though not the world's biggest or tallest, it is sometimes called the "Niagara Falls of Europe," without nearly as much water volume as its North American counterpart. Still, the Rhine Falls are a marvel to behold and full of charm; a natural wonder you can visit by train, hopping off at a castle and crossing to an island right in the middle of the tumbling, falling waters. From Zurich, it's less than an hour by train. At the Schloss Laufen am Rheinfall station, you'll be deposited right at the foot of a castle with views of the mighty Rhine River. While the falls are accessible year-round, the best time to visit is spring and summer, when the waters are at their highest and the weather is warm. Also, boat tours only operate from March to October.
How to see Switzerland's Rhine Falls
Rhine Falls offers multiple viewing positions on either bank of the Upper Rhine; however, the easiest way to experience the thundering power of the water is from Schloss Laufen. There's a small fee to access the castle, but the spectacular views are worth the price. A ticket will give you access to the 1,000-year-old castle and three viewing platforms that jut out into the roaring waters. A paved trail leads to the Belvedere platform, but you'll need to negotiate some steps to reach the Känzeli and Fischnetz platforms, which give you front row seats to the falls. Be ready to get wet! You'll feel like you're standing right next to the waterfall. From there, you can take the glass lift to the castle on one of the most scenic elevator rides in the world.
If that's not close enough for you, cross to the other side of the river by ferry to catch the Rock Experience tour. These bright yellow boats take visitors to the Middle Rock, the craggy island smack in the middle of the thundering waters. Passengers are guaranteed to get wet as the boat struggles against the rushing waters to dock on the island. Visitors have 20 minutes to climb to the top, where the Swiss Flag proudly flies, for an unparalleled view of the falls.
Where to eat near the Rhine Falls
If you're visiting with kids (or are just young at heart), there's more to see near the waterfalls. The Rhein Falls Adventure Park has more than a dozen rope-climbing courses and a zipline for both young climbers and more intrepid adventure seekers, many with terrific views of the falls. The park offers sandwiches, drinks, and traditional sausages, but there are also picnic areas where you can even grill your food. For fans of all things tiny, Smilestones has an impressively detailed miniature model of the falls and surrounding villages, complete with a train running over the river.
Switzerland is famous for its high mountain Alps, of course, but also its sky-high prices. There are two restaurants with excellent views of the waterfalls, but be prepared to pay a premium for the location. With a view perched above the falls, the Schloss Laufen has a terrace as well as an indoor restaurant with fine dining. For an eye-level view of the rushing waters, across the river, Schlössli Wörth (yes, another castle!) has tables facing the waterfalls.
If you're a true fan of waterfalls, you'll want to see this list of the world's most breathtaking waterfalls. But if you're hoping to see the biggest in the world, you might be disappointed, as the largest "waterfall" in the world is hidden underwater between Greenland and Iceland.