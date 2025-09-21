Colorado's Charming 'Nature Hotel' Is A Collection Of Quirky, Cozy Cabins With Outdoor Beds
Gone are the days of rustic campgrounds and ramshackle cabins. Glamping is the new way to experience the great outdoors, and now there's a place that combines the beauty of nature with sustainable design. Escape Denver's hustle and bustle, and drive less than three hours south to Outside Inn Nature Hotel. At this retreat in the Rockies, there are several unique cabins, each custom-built to reflect the environment they're in, whether it be dense woods, a mountain overlook, or a stony nook. Take your pick between the Aspen Alcove, Mountain Manor, Forest Frame, and Hammock Hut, among others. Tip: For the best view of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, book the sunny Deckhouse South unit on a steep hillside.
While each cabin has its own personality and layout, most have glass walls, large decks, kitchenettes, record players, projector TVs, and outdoor hanging beds or hammocks so you can sleep under the stars. If you want a digital detox, there are lockboxes to store your cell phone safely. And don't worry, your four-legged friend can come with you, too. Outside Inn is pet-friendly, with doggy bag stations, walking trails, plus dog beds, bowls, and leashes at every cabin. The fee is small, at only $25 per pet for the whole stay (at time of writing).
Maximizing Outside Inn Nature Hotel's location and amenities
Outside Inn Nature Hotel feels secluded despite being 12 miles from Salida, a quaint Colorado mountain town with riverfront restaurants, breweries, and distilleries on the Colorado Spirits Trail. It's also just an hour away from Great Sand Dunes National Park, which has the tallest dunes in North America. Outside Inn is spread out across 35 acres in the Arkansas Valley, surrounded by the Pike-San Isabel National Forests and a handful of fourteeners (peaks with elevations over 14,000 feet). There's even an easy hiking trail with a well-marked path just steps from the cabins that guests can enjoy alongside their pets.
The owners thought of everything when they built Outside Inn, including a Scandinavian spa with a sauna, cold plunge, and hot tubs. Clean and spacious, it serves as the main bathhouse since most cabins don't have private washrooms. While some cabins have fireplaces, there are shared fire pits and grills by the spa as well. High-quality water is available on tap through reverse osmosis filters, and organic coffee is brewed in the morning at the spa. Outdoor Inn has been so successful that a second retreat will open soon at Red Rocks.