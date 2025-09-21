Colorado's Charming 'Nature Hotel' Is A Collection Of Quirky, Cozy Cabins With Outdoor Beds

Gone are the days of rustic campgrounds and ramshackle cabins. Glamping is the new way to experience the great outdoors, and now there's a place that combines the beauty of nature with sustainable design. Escape Denver's hustle and bustle, and drive less than three hours south to Outside Inn Nature Hotel. At this retreat in the Rockies, there are several unique cabins, each custom-built to reflect the environment they're in, whether it be dense woods, a mountain overlook, or a stony nook. Take your pick between the Aspen Alcove, Mountain Manor, Forest Frame, and Hammock Hut, among others. Tip: For the best view of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, book the sunny Deckhouse South unit on a steep hillside.

While each cabin has its own personality and layout, most have glass walls, large decks, kitchenettes, record players, projector TVs, and outdoor hanging beds or hammocks so you can sleep under the stars. If you want a digital detox, there are lockboxes to store your cell phone safely. And don't worry, your four-legged friend can come with you, too. Outside Inn is pet-friendly, with doggy bag stations, walking trails, plus dog beds, bowls, and leashes at every cabin. The fee is small, at only $25 per pet for the whole stay (at time of writing).