This Four-Item Hack Is The Perfect Way For Travelers To Make Coffee Anywhere In Just 10 Minutes

No coffee, no talky: That's the morning rule. Coffee is such a critical, everyday item that it can't possibly be excluded from life even for a single day on vacation. So what are weary travelers to do about their morning brew? You 100% lock it down and ensure that not a single drop of your preferred brown liquid doesn't make its way down your throat. You don't rely on hotels, Airbnbs, guesthouses, or any uncontrolled shenanigans. You pack four items: ground coffee (maybe in a ziplock baggie), a kettle or burner (bulky but possible), a coffee scoop of your choice, and the crème de la crème of self-contained coffee-making tools: a French press, aka cafetière.

French presses might not be news to those whose taste buds remain sanctified from the dirty muck of auto-drip machines. But, you might not have thought to pack one for a trip. Thankfully, cafetières are super easy to use and even come in various sizes, from baby (12 ounces) to true devotee (51 ounces). Just pack well, maybe stick some socks inside the press to save space, and you should be good to go. And if you know that you'll be traveling through places that have proper electric kettles, rejoice, because you won't need to pack a kettle. You will, however, need water and cups, so if you don't have utensils and a tap where you are headed, walk through the steps before you pack to be sure you have what you need.

As for making the coffee: Heat up the water, scoop the (preferably course-ground) coffee into the press, pour the water inside, do a little stir, put the lid on (but not pressed), and let the coffee steep for four to five minutes. Then, push the press down, pour into a cup, sip, and savor existence.