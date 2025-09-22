This Underrated Western Massachusetts Wine Region Offers Small-Batch Pours And Quaint Countryside

There are several wineries and vineyards that offer tastings in the Pioneer Valley, including Mineral Hills Winery in Northampton, an underrated and artsy Massachusetts town, Glendale Ridge Vineyard in Southampton, and Black Birch Vineyard in Hatfield. As these vineyards are all within 17 miles of each other, it's easy to organize multiple stops. Black Birch Vineyard was founded in 2012 and has 12 acres of grapevines. As of 2024, they also produce their wine using only in-house fruit.

Run by husband and wife team Ian Modestow and Michelle Kersbergen, this boutique winery creates small batches of hand-pressed wine and offers tastings up to one hour before closing. No reservations are necessary for small groups, making it easy to plan a spontaneous trip to the vineyard. Passionate about their reds, whites, and rosés, Black Birch Vineyard offers numerous opportunities for the community to get involved. Not only are seasonal vineyard tours available, but they often allow the public to sign up and help with their annual harvest.

The grounds are also used for different fun events, from a summer concert series to a private luxury picnic experience in the vineyard. Spending time here is a fantastic way to start your trip, exploring Hatfield's charming farming community, which can be rounded out by stocking up on fresh produce at farm stands or taking a cooking class with a James Beard Award winner at Good Stock Farm.