Situated In West Connecticut Is A Charming Village With Historic Homes, Boutiques, And Global Eats

New England is full of charming locales, like Sturbridge, a Massachusetts town with cute shops and nature trails, or Matunuck, a Rhode Island village that promises surf and beaches. Bethel, Connecticut, is another similar destination. This historic village in Western Connecticut features 19th-century homes, local boutiques, and a global food scene. Located about 60 miles from NYC and 50 miles from Hartford, Bethel has a population of about 18,000 people, combining small-town appeal with a walkable downtown and frequent community events. Although having a car is a good idea for getting around Bethel, you can also reach the village by the Metro-North rail or HARTransit bus.

Bethel is full of historic properties and homes, making it an attractive base for commuters who prefer small town quiet to big city bustle. It's also a vacation spot for day trippers and weekend visitors seeking a peaceful getaway. Some houses date back to the 1760s, before the Revolutionary War, including the birthplace of circus showman P. T. Barnum. Historic local landmarks include the Bethel Public Library, the Bethel Opera House, and a one-room schoolhouse, Plumtrees School.