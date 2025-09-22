Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Spookily Named Trail With Gorgeous Forests And Scenic Waterfalls
Walk across a wooden boardwalk between fields of burning red foliage, seek out rushing waterfalls, and see the impressive silhouette of the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. All these can be done at the ominously named Graveyard Fields Loop Trail, located in Pisgah National Forest, a quiet natural escape with Appalachian views and almost no crowds. Like Stone Mountain State Park, a place that boasts scenic waterfalls and outdoor fun, this is one of the gorgeous natural landscapes that you can reach right off North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway. You'll find picturesque falls, dense woods, and plenty of quiet hiking trails to explore here — but Graveyard Fields might be the very best, especially in autumn.
This trail leads hikers through a mesmerizing wildflower valley to see rushing waterfalls. Two out of three falls in this spot along the powerful Yellowstone Prong stream can be seen. If you stay on the main path (which can be somewhat difficult if you don't take a look at the map first), you will see the Second/Lower Falls without having to do too much work, but if you want to explore the Upper Falls, too, head along the small spur trail. This piece of the route is slightly tougher and includes a staircase to the base of the falls, so make sure to wear shoes with good grips. Despite its name, you won't actually see any graves along the trail. It is believed that its unusual moniker dates back to the 1920s, when a fire burned the forest down, and the charred stumps that remained looked like headstones.
How and when to plan your trip to the Graveyard Fields Loop Trail
If you're looking for the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., don't overlook this unique trail. Peak fall color comes out here at the beginning of October, and with its eerie-sounding name, Graveyard Fields can be the perfect start to the Halloween season for hikers looking for a gorgeous way to spend a brisk afternoon on the trails. This trail is also great in other seasons — in the summer, when the spray from the waterfalls is refreshing and the rhododendrons flower, or spring, when the surrounding wilderness comes alive with little blooming lady slippers, and there are fewer other hikers to compete with for the views.
Part of what makes this place so beautiful is how remote it is, so unless you happen to be a local, you should expect to spend a little time on the road to reach the trail. This remarkable hike is about 40 minutes from Canton and Brevard, and about two and a half hours from the bustling downtown square of Knoxville, Tennessee. In general, you won't find too many people here, but on perfect summer days or peak leaf season, you may want to arrive early before the parking area fills up.