Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Spookily Named Trail With Gorgeous Forests And Scenic Waterfalls

Walk across a wooden boardwalk between fields of burning red foliage, seek out rushing waterfalls, and see the impressive silhouette of the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. All these can be done at the ominously named Graveyard Fields Loop Trail, located in Pisgah National Forest, a quiet natural escape with Appalachian views and almost no crowds. Like Stone Mountain State Park, a place that boasts scenic waterfalls and outdoor fun, this is one of the gorgeous natural landscapes that you can reach right off North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway. You'll find picturesque falls, dense woods, and plenty of quiet hiking trails to explore here — but Graveyard Fields might be the very best, especially in autumn.

This trail leads hikers through a mesmerizing wildflower valley to see rushing waterfalls. Two out of three falls in this spot along the powerful Yellowstone Prong stream can be seen. If you stay on the main path (which can be somewhat difficult if you don't take a look at the map first), you will see the Second/Lower Falls without having to do too much work, but if you want to explore the Upper Falls, too, head along the small spur trail. This piece of the route is slightly tougher and includes a staircase to the base of the falls, so make sure to wear shoes with good grips. Despite its name, you won't actually see any graves along the trail. It is believed that its unusual moniker dates back to the 1920s, when a fire burned the forest down, and the charred stumps that remained looked like headstones.