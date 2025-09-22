The Unexpected Item Rick Steves' Protege Won't Go Without While Traveling Europe

Each traveler should have their own pre-travel checklist, or at least one that covers the fundamentals, according to travel pro Rick Steves. Travel documents? Check. Ticket and accommodation plan? Check. When it comes to packing your bags, however, choosing what to bring is personal. Whether you are a super-efficient carry-on only pack master or always hip to the latest in trendy travel items (banana travel toothbrush? Check!), only you can decide what items always make it into your luggage.

But duct tape? Seasoned travel writer for Rick Steves' Europe, Cameron Hewitt, has learned from personal experience that two rolls of sticky tape are indispensable for his travels: a roll of black electrical tape and white duct tape. "I've narrowed my MacGyver bag of tricks down to items that are practical, useful, and light enough that even if I don't wind up needing them, they're still worth packing along," he wrote on CameronHewitt.com.

Is he planning to do a little repair work on the road? Tinkering with those pesky European electric plugs? Not at all. Each roll has its own uses. Sensitive sleepers like Hewitt are vigilantly against electrical appliances with tiny lights that persist in glowing in the dark, even when turned off. "This laser beam pierces deeply into your soul and jolts you awake just as you're drifting off," is how Hewitt describes it on his website. For this, he whips out the black electrical tape. A small strip of tape extinguishes the light for a good night's sleep.