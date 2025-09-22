A Tiny Illinois Township On Route 66 Hides Big History, Enchanting Forests, And Impeccable Maple Syrup

Most Route 66 wayfarers roll into Funks Grove, 142 miles after revving up their Mother Road odyssey of neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana from Chicago to California, and make a beeline for the Sirup Camp's impeccable maple syrup, one of the most popular stops on the "Main Street of America." But behind the tiny township lies a big history of Illinois homesteading and agriculture, nestled amid enchanting forests.

Long before 1824, when Isaac and Absalom Funk arrived in central Illinois and settled by an abundant thicket of robust maple trees, the Iroquois produced syrup on this fertile, well-irrigated land. Although the family made syrup and sugar for home cooking, the Funk brothers were first and foremost commercial farmers who grew their cattle, hog, and corn operation into a 25,000-acre enterprise and pioneered cattle-feeding in the Midwest. While Absalom built a meat-packing company in Chicago, Isaac rose to prominence as the area's "Cattle King," and together with his good friend and family attorney Abraham Lincoln, lobbied for the Chicago & Alton Railroad to come through Funks Grove. Isaac also served as an Illinois state representative, senator, and co-founder of Illinois Wesleyan University. His descendants continued to a remarkable record of civic courage and agricultural success, including managing the Chicago Union Stockyards, serving the state, sheltering escaped slaves during the Civil War, and introducing modern soybean processing to the region.

Isaac's grandson Arthur started merchandising the maple syrup in 1891, and the opening of Route 66 in the 1920s gave the business a significant boost. Even after Interstate 55 opened in the 1970s and siphoned most travel away from the pioneering two-lane blacktop, highway signage and Mother Road revivalism monumentalized Funks Grove into the sweet stuff of road trip legend.