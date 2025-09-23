This South Carolina Community Is A Favorite Fall Getaway With A Charming Resort, Fresh Seafood, And Outdoor Activities
In South Carolina's Lowcountry region, which stretches along the southeastern corner of the state, the advent of autumn is a welcome reprieve from the hot and humid summer months. Cooling temperatures, golden leaves, and fewer visitors make fall the perfect season to escape to the Lowcountry, considered South Carolina's most soulful coastline. Encompassing about 20,000 acres of forest, river, and lush marshland just across the May River from downtown Bluffton – an underrated foodie town with a friendly community – Palmetto Bluff is an exclusive retreat with centuries of history.
Once inhabited by Native American tribes, the property that is now Palmetto Bluff was later developed into plantations in the late 18th century. After the Civil War, the land became a private estate, later expanded to the current 20,000 acres by New York businessman Richard Wilson Jr., who gave it the name Palmetto Bluff in the early 20th century. Wilson built an extravagant mansion for wintertime entertaining, but after it burned down in the 1920s, the estate was sold to the Union Bag and Paper Company, which preserved the acreage. By the early 2000s, Palmetto Bluff was developed into a luxury residential community. Today, it boasts the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort, private homes, two golf courses, a riverfront marina, excellent dining, and much more. With balmy weather for outdoor adventures and an array of activities, fall is an ideal time to enjoy the abundant treasures of Palmetto Bluff.
Though Palmetto Bluff seems like a world apart, its Lowcountry charms are easy to access. The community is a 40-minute drive north of Savannah, Georgia's oldest city, and a walkable gem. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, just outside the city, offers nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities.
Where to stay and eat in Palmetto Bluff
Palmetto Bluff is an idyllic enclave accessible only to guests of the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff resort and Palmetto Bluff homeowners. The sprawling resort is a vacationer's wonderland with 200 accommodations, including spacious suites, charming cottages, and multi-bedroom waterfront homes. The property is anchored by a white Colonial Revival main building inspired by the original Wilson mansion, with an interior palette reflecting the hues of surrounding nature: Soft neutrals, glossy woods, varying blues, and pale greens. Plentiful windows and verandas abound in the resort's architecture, framing sweeping views of the lush forest, towering palms, and shimmering waterways. For those who want to make Palmetto Bluff home, both completed residences and building sites are available for purchase.
For foodies seeking delicious dining, especially seafood, Montage Palmetto Bluff offers the ultimate culinary weekend getaway. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served at the upscale Octagon, which highlights locally-sourced Lowcountry cuisine such as crab rice, oysters on the half shell, wild-caught fish, and shrimp and grits. Alfresco poolside lunches can be enjoyed at Fore & Aft, while aperitifs and nightcaps are poured at the Hush speakeasy bar. Sophisticated dinners are savored at the waterfront River House, which features steakhouse favorites and indulgent dishes such as caviar and lobster bisque. Another elegant choice is the Canoe Club, built like a classic boathouse and perched over the water, specializing in seafood. Other casual options in Wilson Village include Buffalo's, for classic American pub fare, and Melt, an ice cream shop known for generous scoops.
What to see and do in Palmetto Bluff
As the temperatures cool and the humidity lifts, fall in Palmetto Bluff is especially pleasant for outdoor adventures. With over 30 miles of waterfront, the community invites guests to traverse its shores by paddling or kayaking, boating to spot dolphins, or cruising farther afield to Daufuskie Island, one of South Carolina's best-kept secrets. Both amateur and experienced anglers can cast for seasonal species such as redfish and speckled trout that arrive in the Lowcountry waters in the fall.
Montage Palmetto Bluff boasts three heated pools for year-round swimming, from a family-friendly pool to a sleek lap pool. For more relaxation, the 13,000-square-foot Spa Montage offers an extensive pampering menu of treatments and an adults-only spa pool. Golfers can tee off at the 18-hole May River Golf Course, designed by Jack Nicklaus, or at the 9-hole Crossroads course. Other activities include tennis, pickleball, and bocce at the Wilson Lawn and Racquet Club, shooting clays at the Shooting Club, riding horses at Longfield Stables, and biking and hiking through nature trails shaded by historic oak trees.
Though fall is often quiet and peaceful in Palmetto Bluff, the community still showcases its gracious Southern hospitality with a calendar of curated events. Special fall gatherings in 2025 include the Farmers Market on October 8, the equestrian May River Classic on November 1, the Artists of the Bluff's Autumn Fine Art Show on November 8, along with harvest season boat rides, Halloween parties, and more. Thanksgiving week is an especially festive time to visit Montage Palmetto Bluff as the resort hosts a classic Lowcountry oyster roast, seafood boil, and Southern barbecue feast.