This South Carolina Community Is A Favorite Fall Getaway With A Charming Resort, Fresh Seafood, And Outdoor Activities

In South Carolina's Lowcountry region, which stretches along the southeastern corner of the state, the advent of autumn is a welcome reprieve from the hot and humid summer months. Cooling temperatures, golden leaves, and fewer visitors make fall the perfect season to escape to the Lowcountry, considered South Carolina's most soulful coastline. Encompassing about 20,000 acres of forest, river, and lush marshland just across the May River from downtown Bluffton – an underrated foodie town with a friendly community – Palmetto Bluff is an exclusive retreat with centuries of history.

Once inhabited by Native American tribes, the property that is now Palmetto Bluff was later developed into plantations in the late 18th century. After the Civil War, the land became a private estate, later expanded to the current 20,000 acres by New York businessman Richard Wilson Jr., who gave it the name Palmetto Bluff in the early 20th century. Wilson built an extravagant mansion for wintertime entertaining, but after it burned down in the 1920s, the estate was sold to the Union Bag and Paper Company, which preserved the acreage. By the early 2000s, Palmetto Bluff was developed into a luxury residential community. Today, it boasts the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort, private homes, two golf courses, a riverfront marina, excellent dining, and much more. With balmy weather for outdoor adventures and an array of activities, fall is an ideal time to enjoy the abundant treasures of Palmetto Bluff.

Though Palmetto Bluff seems like a world apart, its Lowcountry charms are easy to access. The community is a 40-minute drive north of Savannah, Georgia's oldest city, and a walkable gem. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, just outside the city, offers nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities.