Montana's Underrated Valley City Near The Mountains Has A Bustling Main Street And Western Charm
Boasting sweeping landscapes of jagged mountains fringed with undulating green meadowland, Montana has always been an underrated outdoor getaway. From the most bear-filled destinations in the lower 48 to a spine-chilling abandoned ghost town with scenic trails, the Big Sky Country is full of thrilling adventures. And if you're looking for hidden gems to visit, nestled serenely between the slopes of the Flint Creek Range and the Boulder Mountains is Deer Lodge, a small town with big charms.
Some of the first settlers to the Deer Lodge area around the 1860s were a Canadian fur-trapper, Johnny Grant, who began trading cattle, and Conrad Kohrs, a German immigrant who purchased Grant's ranch and eventually became the "Montana Cattle King". Visit the Grant-Kohrs Ranch today, now a National Historic Site, to feel as if you've stepped back in time to the old Wild West era, or head to downtown Deer Lodge for some sightseeing. All along Main Street, you'll find cozy diners and breweries for a spot of refreshment, not to mention historic landmarks and fascinating museums to spend the day. Catch a movie or concert at the Rialto Theater, another National Historic Site with its retro façade and neon lighting, or book a stay at the Old Montana Inn, where each room is based on the theme of old Western films.
Avid adventurers can expect plenty of nature thrills while stopping in Deer Lodge, from wade fishing for trout and kayaking in the low waters of the Little Blackfoot River, to hiking and camping in the wilderness of Lost Creek State Park. Only about an hour's drive from Helena, the state capital, and a similar distance from Missoula, a snow-capped city with winter charm, a trip to Deer Lodge is an underrated getaway you just can't miss.
Explore the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site
Spend the day watching cowboys herd cattle over at the Grant-Kohrs Ranch, which is now run by the National Parks Service. Described as an "amazing piece of history" by a previous visitor, this living history museum has wonderfully preserved a slice of rancher life in the American West. Offering guided tours, wagon rides, and exciting activities for both kids and adults, you could spend all day soaking up the cattle ranch atmosphere.
The main Ranch House itself, a stunning white edifice with stone chimneys, has been preserved with its original furnishings, which you can explore on guided tours led by park rangers. Bask in Victorian elegance and learn more about pioneer life as you tour the rooms of the house, filled with personal items that are regularly changed, so if you come back again, you might see something new. The best part is, tour tickets are completely free. The ranch also includes historic outbuildings for you to wander through, from the horse barn dating to the 1870s, still fresh with the scent of hay, to the livestock stables now displaying various horse-drawn vehicles.
Hop on a wagon tour to be pulled around the ranch by draft horses to feel like you're the Montana Cattle King himself, admiring the panoramic mountain scenery as you go. You'll catch glimpses of haying equipment and original irrigation ditches along the way. For more endless hours of fun, bring the kids to meet the resident cows and chickens, and take roping lessons like a real cowpoke. Learn about the role of the chuckwagon in cattle ranching, and Hollywood's romanticization of cowboy life at discovery talks offered by park rangers. With so much to see, this incredible ranch promises to be an exciting day out.
More exciting attractions near Deer Lodge
You can't visit Deer Lodge without a trip to the Old Montana Prison Museum. Situated right on Main Street, the building dates to the 1870s and was once the state's main penitentiary. Built with stone turrets and a defensive wall to resemble a medieval castle, the prison is believed to be haunted, and even offers after-dark ghost tours for those brave enough to snoop around for paranormal activity. Refreshments and equipment are provided, and you'll be given access to parts of the prison not normally open to the public, like the terrifying Death Tower. Visit during the day for a ghost-free tour of the old prison cells.
Don't miss the Montana Auto Collection next door, which is operated by the same non-profit as the Old Montana Prison. From classic Chevys that evoke a sense of old movie nostalgia to ancient Model Ts, over 200 vehicles are displayed in this vast museum, described by a previous visitor as the "nicest car museum" they'd ever toured. Keep your ticket, which can be used at other attractions in town — the Powell County Museum, the Frontier Montana museum, and Yesterday's Playthings, a delightful antique toy museum.
Right opposite the old prison is the Powell County Museum, where you'll find themed rooms with furniture and memorabilia representing different time periods, while the Frontier Montana museum displays the "largest collection of handguns, spurs, chaps, and all the cowboy collectibles", according to its website. More than 300 firearms are on display, each one a real-life relic once used by the daring cowboys of the American West. There's also a fantastic exhibit of original Native American artifacts. Whether you're here to herd cattle or take in Deer Lodge's cultural sights, this frontier hamlet is a nostalgic slice of the Old West.