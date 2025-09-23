Maryland's Under-The-Radar Town Is An Idyllic Gem With Pristine Natural Beauty And Historic Walking Tours

Maryland's stunning and produce-rich waterfront often grabs the headlines when it comes to travel bucket lists in the Old Line State. Mouth-watering crab feasts are commonplace in Crisfield, the "Crab Capital of the World," sitting right on the scenic Chesapeake Bay, and city design and bay-side architecture go hand in hand in Baltimore, home to one of the best places in the country to explore urban culture. As a result, the hinterland of this gorgeous, hilly, water-fed state is often overlooked. The town of Oakland is as far from the sea as it gets in Maryland. Hugged tightly between the West Virginia and Pennsylvania borders, this wildly underrated town is a treasure trove of historical beauty, with multiple walking tours and monuments to prove it. It also has access to a plethora of parks in its vicinity, to make the most of the pristine beauty of the Allegheny Mountains with their surrounding lakes and rivers.

Oakland, in fact, has two major parks right on its doorstep: the Swallow Falls State Park and Potomac-Garrett Forest, each devoted to the conservation of this unspoiled stretch of enchanting land full of waterfalls, bubbling creeks, oak woodlands, and lush lichen beds.

Located in Garrett County, the youngest in the state, Oakland nonetheless boasts centuries of history, including a starring role in George Washington's quest to open up the strategic Ohio River Valley. Its position makes it very easy to reach from Pennsylvania's steel city, Pittsburgh, about 130 miles away. Pittsburgh is also an ideal connection if you're planning to travel by air, with its international airport located only 4 miles north of the city.