Skip The Crowds Of Ocean City At Maryland's Stunning Coastal Park With Endless Outdoor Fun

The stunning coastal park manages to preserve a bit of recreational nature in an otherwise booming seaside resort town. Northside's three paved walking paths let visitors traverse its grounds, taking in the scenery. The park's beloved sunset draws visitors and locals, who have plenty of places to relax outside. A gazebo, piers, picnic area, and playgrounds dot Northside from end to end, providing plenty of space between. There's also something for more active types.

Northside condenses the usual offerings of an outdoor park into a smattering of facilities that provide endless fun. Whether you're looking to hit some balls, reel in a trophy, or hit the water, you're covered. Kids can play at the park's baseball and softball fields, as well as its soccer stadium. Indoor facilities expand the fun with full-sized basketball courts, volleyball courts, and plenty for soccer and pickleball aficionados. Just over half the park's acres are dry, leaving the rest for water lovers. Anglers can make a beeline for the fishing and crabbing pier to cast a line, license-free. You can also gently glide past the fishers with a kayak or SUP, available for rent. There's a special reason to visit during the weekend.

Northside's "Sundaes in the Park with Fireworks" offers a unique, can't-miss spectacle — and has nothing in common with the Sondheim musical. Summer Sundays are earmarked for free music at the park, with live bands that cover all genres of music. Activities for kids and ice cream (hence the name) lead up to a fireworks show at night.