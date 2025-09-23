Skip The Crowds Of Ocean City At Maryland's Stunning Coastal Park With Endless Outdoor Fun
Ocean City, Maryland, has plenty going for it. It has one of America's best beaches, a classic boardwalk, and endless entertainment. There's just one tiny problem. It draws a crowd. TripAdvisor dubbing it one of the Best of the Best Beaches will only draw more masses. Fortunately, there's an escape hatch just west, called Northside Park, offering a coastal paradise with lots of outdoor fun, indoor sports, and a nice place to simply relax. If Ocean City beach is a buzzing disco thumping next to an endless ocean, Northside offers the subtle cool of a coffee shop.
The 58-acre terrain is one of the town's most popular gathering spots. It occupies an idyllic seaside spot in Ocean City's uptown, giving visitors a dynamic oasis and escape from the throngs. Its scenic vistas and long list of to-dos make it the perfect side trip to any stop at Ocean City or a journey along the Maryland coast.
Spectacular sunsets and outdoor fun at Northside Park
The stunning coastal park manages to preserve a bit of recreational nature in an otherwise booming seaside resort town. Northside's three paved walking paths let visitors traverse its grounds, taking in the scenery. The park's beloved sunset draws visitors and locals, who have plenty of places to relax outside. A gazebo, piers, picnic area, and playgrounds dot Northside from end to end, providing plenty of space between. There's also something for more active types.
Northside condenses the usual offerings of an outdoor park into a smattering of facilities that provide endless fun. Whether you're looking to hit some balls, reel in a trophy, or hit the water, you're covered. Kids can play at the park's baseball and softball fields, as well as its soccer stadium. Indoor facilities expand the fun with full-sized basketball courts, volleyball courts, and plenty for soccer and pickleball aficionados. Just over half the park's acres are dry, leaving the rest for water lovers. Anglers can make a beeline for the fishing and crabbing pier to cast a line, license-free. You can also gently glide past the fishers with a kayak or SUP, available for rent. There's a special reason to visit during the weekend.
Northside's "Sundaes in the Park with Fireworks" offers a unique, can't-miss spectacle — and has nothing in common with the Sondheim musical. Summer Sundays are earmarked for free music at the park, with live bands that cover all genres of music. Activities for kids and ice cream (hence the name) lead up to a fireworks show at night.
Planning your visit to Northside Park
If you're lucky enough to live within driving distance of Ocean City, by all means, take a seat at the wheel and hit the road. The rest should incorporate Northside Park into a broader trip to the coastal haven. Your best flight options will leave you at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, which is about three hours away by car. Yes, you'll have to land at one of the worst airports for TSA wait times. Turn the drive into town into a road trip. Your first stop should be Annapolis, which is one of America's prettiest cities.
Accommodations won't be an issue. Ocean City's full of places to stay, ranging from chain hotels to high-end digs that cost over $1,000 per night. The cost of your stay will largely depend on the time of year you visit. Expect much lower costs during the offseason.
The park is open year-round and is a welcome destination no matter when you visit. Aside from summer's "Sundaes in the Park," it also hosts a "Winterfest of Lights," which drapes the park in festive holiday lights and scenes. If you're visiting during the off-season, bring a coat. The weather can get a bit windy.