Texas' Least Visited National Park Expects Crowds As The Best Place In The Lone Star State For Fall Foliage

With over 80,000 acres of national park to explore just on the Texan side, it is wise to be strategic in advance about what places and experiences you don't want to miss when visiting. For top leaf-peeping, McKittrick Canyon is the place where the most visibly impactful autumnal magic happens. To embark on this epic journey, start at the McKittrick Canyon Contact Station and follow the 9-mile out-and-back trail to the Notch, or tackle "the hardest hike in Texas" all the way to The Ridge. While you do not have to complete the whole trail to immerse yourself in the tree-studded views that will accompany you all the way, if you do choose to stay, you may want to bring a backpack or camp in one of the designated Wilderness Campgrounds through the night, as either hike can take between 6 and 12 hours.

Another favorite spot to admire the fall foliage is Pine Springs Canyon, where maples are plentiful and you can hop and skip from smooth, round boulders as you chart your way through the hue-changing woodlands. This particular trail leading to Devil's Hall is shorter than McKittrick, but more strenuous due to the shifting rocks. Though this trail may not be ideal for first-time and casual hikers, the difficulty comes with many rewards: breathtaking canyons, tall trees, and other geological wonders await.

Whichever way your heart leads you, you can count on sights that you would not find elsewhere on U.S. soil, as the swathes of red, orange, and gold make their way through cacti and agave plants, their crinkly melody resounding among creeks and steep canyon walls typical to this arid area.