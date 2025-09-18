Florida's Newest Aquarium Is A Watery Wonderland On The Gulf Coast Blending Science, Discovery, And Family Fun

One of Florida's top aquariums is getting a brand-new home this October, following years of planning and delays caused by major hurricanes in 2024. Mote Marine Laboratory's Aquarium will open its 146,000-square-foot facility — called Mote SEA (Science Education Aquarium) — on October 8, 2025, beside Nathan Benderson Park just off Interstate 75, doubling its former size. Described by the aquarium as "a rebirth" connecting Sarasota and Manatee counties, the state-of-the-art, $130 million building will expand Mote's immersive, educational programming with interactive exhibits, state-of-the-art labs, and expanded conservation features — all designed to promote ocean literacy, environmental protection, and marine science education.

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium is an independent, nonprofit marine science institution based near Sarasota, the Gulf Coast city known for white sand beaches. Since 1980, the aquarium has been located on City Island, just 13 miles from the new home. Recognized for innovative exhibits and active scientific research, Mote's work includes sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation, coral reef restoration, wildlife health studies, red tide research, manatee conservation, and much more. Mote also operates multiple satellite campuses, including a research lab in the Florida Keys that participates in the region's annual Underwater Music Festival and studies coral reefs around Dry Tortugas National Park off the coast of Key West. It uses the Sarasota aquarium as its primary public venue and is the top-earning cultural nonprofit in the Tampa Bay area.

The original City Island aquarium closed on July 6 to begin relocating its animals and exhibits. Member previews will take place on October 6 and 7, before opening to the general public with timed admissions on October 8. Admission is $34 for adults and $26 for children ages 3 to 12. As the Mote website itself proudly states, "The oceans are our passion. Marine science is our mission."