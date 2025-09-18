Florida's Newest Aquarium Is A Watery Wonderland On The Gulf Coast Blending Science, Discovery, And Family Fun
One of Florida's top aquariums is getting a brand-new home this October, following years of planning and delays caused by major hurricanes in 2024. Mote Marine Laboratory's Aquarium will open its 146,000-square-foot facility — called Mote SEA (Science Education Aquarium) — on October 8, 2025, beside Nathan Benderson Park just off Interstate 75, doubling its former size. Described by the aquarium as "a rebirth" connecting Sarasota and Manatee counties, the state-of-the-art, $130 million building will expand Mote's immersive, educational programming with interactive exhibits, state-of-the-art labs, and expanded conservation features — all designed to promote ocean literacy, environmental protection, and marine science education.
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium is an independent, nonprofit marine science institution based near Sarasota, the Gulf Coast city known for white sand beaches. Since 1980, the aquarium has been located on City Island, just 13 miles from the new home. Recognized for innovative exhibits and active scientific research, Mote's work includes sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation, coral reef restoration, wildlife health studies, red tide research, manatee conservation, and much more. Mote also operates multiple satellite campuses, including a research lab in the Florida Keys that participates in the region's annual Underwater Music Festival and studies coral reefs around Dry Tortugas National Park off the coast of Key West. It uses the Sarasota aquarium as its primary public venue and is the top-earning cultural nonprofit in the Tampa Bay area.
The original City Island aquarium closed on July 6 to begin relocating its animals and exhibits. Member previews will take place on October 6 and 7, before opening to the general public with timed admissions on October 8. Admission is $34 for adults and $26 for children ages 3 to 12. As the Mote website itself proudly states, "The oceans are our passion. Marine science is our mission."
The new aquarium features 400,000 gallons of underwater habitats
The new aquarium will feature 400,000 gallons of underwater habitats designed to replicate the ecosystems of the Gulf of Mexico (a region renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). These expansive exhibits will house underwater creatures from manatees and sea otters to jellyfish and sharks, along with plenty of Gulf fish, sea turtles, and other marine life. Fully equipped classrooms, training labs, and event spaces round out the facilities at the new campus. Meanwhile, the former City Island aquarium and its 10.5-acre complex are being transformed into a dedicated research campus, complete with new labs and advanced facilities for tech and marine science studies.
Mote Marine Laboratory was founded as the Cape Haze Marine Laboratory in 1955 by Dr. Eugenie Clark, affectionately known as "The Shark Lady." With early backing from the Vanderbilt family, Clark established the lab to advance marine research. In the 1960s, businessman and angler enthusiast William R. Mote became a major benefactor, and the lab was renamed in his honor in 1967. For the past 70 years, Mote has steadily expanded its impact, drawing 350,000 visitors annually to its City Island location alone — a number expected to double in the new facility.
On your visit to Mote SEA, you'll find more than just marine life. Fuel up at the museum's coffee cart, shaved ice stand, or grab a bite at the sit-down cafe serving coastal-inspired snacks and lunches. For those wanting a deeper dive (pun intended), Mote offers eco-tours in the Sarasota Bay and a full calendar of educational programming — from science lectures to hands-on exhibits for kids. As the legendary Jacques Cousteau once said, "The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever."