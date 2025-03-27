These Are Florida's Best Zoos And Aquariums, According To Reviews
Florida offers zoo and aquarium lovers everything from hands-on, interactive experiences to research-driven conservation exhibits and beyond. The Sunshine State may not have any of the top five zoos in America, but whether you want to learn about native species or prefer a touch of the exotic, Florida's zoological institutions have something for everyone. We have totaled their overall scores from the most popular review sites — Google and Tripadvisor — to present the highest-scoring zoos and aquariums in the state.
The range of facilities is quite diverse, with everything from massive wildlife parks to specialized aquariums and family-run zoos. Most of them are AZA-accredited, which ensures they are professionally managed and take part in conservation efforts and educational programs. Surprisingly, some do not have this certification. Without it, the experience can vary significantly.
While the ratings are high and care standards are generally praised, even AZA-accredited facilities have their controversies. We have tried to highlight any particularly controversial stories while trying to remain neutral and taking reviewers' opinions into account. Here are the best-reviewed zoos and aquariums in Florida.
12. Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Sanford
The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford houses over 350 animals from 100 different species, including the endangered Indian rhino and an enclosure of gentle giraffes. There are also local species, such as the Florida black bear and the American alligator. The zoo is home to other attractions, including a water play area, a zipline, and botanical gardens that showcase native plants and wildlife, including an enchanting butterfly garden. Educational programs are also on offer, including field trips and seasonal camps with hands-on experiences focusing on conservation and environmental education.
Central Florida Zoo is AZA accredited and is also part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP), a collaborative effort to preserve endangered species through breeding programs, genetic diversity management, and public education. That said, complaints about animal enclosures being too small are quite frequent on Tripadvisor, where a small pool of reviewers have given the park an overall score of 4.0. One reviewer simply stated that "The zoo needs major updating to accommodate the animals in a better setting." However, reviewers on Google have been more generous, with the vast majority opting to give five stars.
11. SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Orlando
SEA LIFE boasts "50 aquariums, two sanctuaries, and over 180,000 creatures" worldwide. The Orlando branch offers interactive experiences where visitors can learn about marine ecosystems and conservation while they explore the facility's plentiful marine life, and the aquarium features the only 360-degree ocean tunnel in Florida. It immerses visitors from all directions with aquatic life, including sharks, turtles, and tropical fish. There's also the chance to meet Chely, a rescued green sea turtle, and Joy, a zebra shark who was hatched through one of the aquarium's species survival programs. Another mesmerizing display is the Jelly Wall, where you can marvel at luminous jellyfish pulsing and dancing in hypnotic rhythms.
However, the company is another to have seen controversies in its past. While SEA LIFE Orlando is AZA accredited, a BBC report exposed high mortality rates across its centers in the United Kingdom, while Freedom for Animals has criticized SEA LIFE's conservation claims. The same group also condemned parent company Merlin Entertainment for delaying the sanctuary of a beluga whale named Jun Jun, who died prematurely at just 17 in Shanghai, China. That said, reviewers on Google rate the Orlando aquarium highly. From almost 12,000 votes, SEA LIFE Orlando scores 4.4 with a clear majority of five-star reviews. However, on Tripadvisor, the review numbers are notably fewer and a little more critical.
10. The Florida Aquarium, Tampa
With animal habitats and hands-on exhibitions with a big focus on conservation, the Florida Aquarium in Tampa is an entertaining and educational experience. It features marine life from local Florida waters, while aquatic creatures from far-off oceans add a touch of the exotic. The excellent SeaTREK offers guided underwater walking tours for ages 10 and up. Wearing a specialized helmet, participants can explore the 15-foot-deep Heart of the Sea habitat for close-up encounters with fascinating marine life. You can also take the Wild Dolphin Cruise, get up close with penguins and stingrays, and learn all about the aquarium's coral restoration projects.
This AZA-accredited center also runs a rehabilitation program for injured sea turtles. However, in 2017, a former employee alleged that the aquarium used food deprivation as a training technique, which may have led to the death of a nurse shark named Weezy. A complaint was filed by PETA, but according to the Tampa Bay Times, Weezy's death was attributed to natural causes. Neither the State Attorney's Office nor the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center pursued PETA's complaint, and the aquarium has since been awarded the American Humane Certified seal in recognition of its animal welfare and care standards. Google reviewers are impressed with the zoo, giving an overall score of 4.5 dominated by five-star reviews, while Tripadvisor reviewers offer a mix of four- and five-star awards.
9. Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, Naples
The lush, green landscapes of Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens are located in the small city of Naples in southwest Florida. This zoo offers a variety of experiences for all the family, where you can get up close and personal with giraffes, witness the Florida panther, or even take a free boat trip to an island inhabited by various species of primate. This Primate Expedition Cruise is a particular favorite among Google reviewers, with one saying, "Another highlight was the free boat ride. We were able to see lots of primates without any fences because the water is a natural fence."
Naples Zoo also offers educational programs for youngsters, including animal encounters and behind-the-scenes tours, with other programs focusing on wildlife. This AZA-accredited zoo has donated more than $4 million in global conservation since 2014, which has contributed to field staff salaries in multiple countries and long-term programs focusing on species of elephants and tigers, among others.
However, while widely praised for its conservation efforts, the zoo hasn't always managed to avoid controversy. In December 2021, an employee wandered into an unauthorized zone and was attacked by Eko, a Malayan tiger. The deputy on duty was forced to shoot, and the tiger eventually died from its wounds. The incident sparked debates about zoo safety protocols and the ethics of breeding endangered animals in captivity.
8. Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society, West Palm Beach
Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society is located in West Palm Beach and houses some extraordinary animals, including the brilliantly colored American flamingo, noisy howler monkeys, and huge Aldabra tortoises. Palm Beach Zoo also puts much effort into conservation and is home to many endangered species, including the adorable golden lion tamarin and the critically endangered red ruffed lemur.
The zoo offers several enlightening experiences, including close encounters with some of the animals. Among them are an educational visit to meet a Florida panther named Sassafras and the exclusive Tiger Experience, where visitors can observe Malayan tigers Api and Kadar. However, before taking part in the former, a cautionary tale. As reported by NBC News in 2016, the zoo was criticized for not shooting to kill a tiger when it attacked zookeeper Stacey Konwiser. Choosing to tranquilize instead delayed any emergency response and opened up a fierce debate after the keeper died from her injuries.
Whatever the argument, Palm Beach Zoo is renowned for its support of wildlife conservation. It makes its efforts through various programs, including those to protect Florida's wildlife. With animal care mentioned frequently throughout reviews, it's clear that many visitors agree. One Tripadvisor reviewer took the time to say, "The animals are SO well taken care of, and it's clear the employees have dedicated their lives to the protection of wildlife."
7. Zoo Miami, Miami-Dade County
Zoo Miami is a huge, 750-acre, wildly underrated Florida zoo that houses over 2,000 animals from 375 different species. They come from all over the world and include African and Asian icons, such as lions, elephants, and orangutans, as well as the terrifying Komodo dragon. However, there is a focus on local animals, too. The Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit educates visitors on conservation efforts within the state. It houses 60 species, including the Florida panther, bald eagle, and American alligator.
Additionally, interactive exhibits spotlight Florida's endangered species. Conservation efforts can be seen at the Sea Turtle Hospital and the Miami Bat Lab. The latter contributes to the conservation of the endangered Florida bonneted bat, and it even won the 2022 FAZA Nature Conservation Award.
However, the zoo has faced criticism from In Defense of Animals (IDA). In 2019, it was ranked second on its "Worst Zoos for Elephants" list after the death of an elephant named Cita, who was repeatedly attacked by another elephant. The zoo currently escapes a top 10 place but has a dishonorable mention, meaning it has some work to do before it can claim to have one of the best elephant exhibits in the U.S. That said, most reviewers on Google and Tripadvisor rate the facility highly, with five stars dominating throughout. Enclosure space is highly praised, although this can lead to animals hiding as well as long walks between displays for visitors — a small price to pay for creature comfort.
6. Gulf Breeze Zoo, Woodlawn Beach
Located between Navarre and Gulf Breeze in Woodlawn Beach, Gulf Breeze Zoo is in northwestern Florida near the Alabama state boundary. It promotes giraffes, gorillas, hippos, orangutans, and rhinos as its primary animals and highlights animal feeding and up-close encounters as its star attractions.
However, Gulf Breeze Zoo is not AZA accredited. Instead, it is ZAA-accredited, which is far from the same thing. According to a document to the Minnesota Senate, the ZAA "accredits poorly managed zoos with troubling records." The same document states that "Gulf Breeze Zoo was cited 23 times by the USDA between 2011 and 2015." Alleged breaches include poor safety barriers, unmonitored contact with animals, poor state of enclosures, and inadequate animal care. As recently as 2023, a critical citation was issued after a baby monkey was killed by another monkey in the enclosure. PETA has also gotten itself involved and has accused CEO Eric Mogenson and his daughter Meghan of multiple violations, including one that alleges that the CEO's daughter drowned a wallaby before claiming humane euthanasia. Eric Mogenson remains CEO of Gulf Breeze Zoo.
However, the times may be changing. Google reviewers give the zoo an overall 4.6 with a clear five-star trend, while Tripadvisor visitors give it 4.5. One Google reviewer even mentioned, "The habitats are suitable, though some could use slight updates, but you can tell that they are working to give the animals great lives. All of the animals seemed very happy, happier than other big zoos, and were very interactive with the public."
5. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Jacksonville
This top-rated zoo is in the Imeson Park area to the north of Jacksonville. It's a multi-award-winning establishment, with recognition going to its achievements in innovation and conservation, among others. It was also nominated for USA Today's Best Zoo in the United States award for 2025 and eventually finished in a commendable fourth place.
The zoo has over 2,000 animals on display, occupying around 155 acres. Animals are from every corner of the globe, and exhibits include Primate Forest, where you'll find majestic gorillas and cheeky bonobos, as well as the River Valley Aviary, Giraffe Overlook, and Land of the Tiger exhibits. You can also enjoy the park's stunning gardens, including the Asian Bamboo Garden and Savanna Blooms. Furthermore, the zoo is renowned for its education programs that cater to all ages, from kids and teens to adults.
As an AZA-accredited zoo, the organization supports numerous conservation efforts globally through various organizations. Initiatives focus on things like habitat protection and breeding programs while addressing threats such as poaching and climate change. A percentage of your ticket price goes toward these efforts, and since 2019, the zoo has donated at least $1.75 million to animal and plant protection organizations. Reviewers agree on the high standard of the zoo, with a resounding number of five-star reviews on both Google and Tripadvisor.
4. ZooTampa at Lowry Park, Tampa
With animals both local and exotic, ZooTampa at Lowry Park is a great place to experience native wildlife close up. Species include the West Indian manatee, the American red wolf, and the North American black bear. There are also plenty of animals from across the globe among the park's 1,000 species, including the sun-worshipping African penguin, a warm-weather lover that enjoys the Florida heat. The Sunshine State may not seem like the ideal spot for one of the best zoos to see penguins, but this flightless bird exhibit is popular.
There are plenty of family-friendly experiences and encounters to enjoy, too. Some popular ones include the behind-the-scenes tour of the Manatee Critical Care Center and the Stingray In-Water Experience. Additionally, feeding rhinos and giraffes, getting up close with leopards, and encountering giant tortoises promise a day well spent with plenty of educational moments. ZooTampa also takes part in global conservation efforts, including AZA's Species Survival Program, which showcases the zoo's commitment to endangered species.
However, ZooTampa at Lowry Park isn't without its controversies. In 2006, an endangered Sumatran tiger escaped its enclosure and was shot dead after failed attempts to tranquilize it. This prompted criticism over animal management and raised concerns about zoo safety protocols and staff accountability. However, it is an isolated incident, and reviewers are quick to praise the zoo on both Google and Tripadvisor. Five-star reviews are the majority on Google, with more than 25,000 visitors registering their delight. The numbers are smaller on Tripadvisor, but the praise is just as glowing.
3. Brevard Zoo, Melbourne
Brevard Zoo in Melbourne is the second highest-rated zoo on this list and the third highest-rated zoo or aquarium. With a combined score of 9.2 across Google and Tripadvisor from almost 10,000 reviews, chances are you're in for a good day out. In fact, USA Today readers awarded Brevard Zoo sixth place in the 2025 Readers' Choice Award in the Best Zoo category.
Adventure is the name of the game at Brevard Zoo, but there are also plenty of experiences, encounters, and feedings to take part in. You can observe the zoo from unique perspectives, such as the Canopy Walk, where you can spot monkeys and jaguars from up in the trees, or you can even zipline over wetlands on the Zip It course. Brevard Zoo also takes wildlife experiences to new levels with unique kayaking adventures. You have the option of partaking in Expedition Africa for the chance to see giraffes, ostriches, and white rhinos or a Wild Florida tour.
The kayak adventure is also one of the zoo's many wheelchair-friendly attractions. Transfer is possible via the use of a transfer bench, while most other displays and trails are also very accommodating. Furthermore, the zoo is active in conservation efforts. With a focus on initiatives like the Sea Turtle Healing Center, FrogWatch USA, and the Restore Our Shores program, Brevard has one eye on local support. The zoo also supports global conservation through grants and AZA's SAFE program.
2. Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, Sarasota
Not only is the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota the highest-rated aquarium in the state of Florida, but it's also one of the highest-rated in the entire country. It is primarily a research and conservation facility and one of the most important in the United States. In leaning more toward an educational experience, it's not one for the showmanship of other aquariums. However, with advanced interactive exhibits, operational labs, and hands-on touch pools, anyone who visits will leave with newfound knowledge and a deeper appreciation of the complexities of marine life.
Most of the marine life in the institution is from local waters, with all sorts of freshwater and saltwater species to discover, from river otters and manatees to sharks and octopuses. If that's not enough to satisfy, you can also book a Sea Life Encounter Cruise for the chance to discover manatees and bottlenose dolphins in Sarasota Bay. The aquarium scores an impressive 4.7 on Google, with a resounding number of reviewers opting for five stars. A similar voting pattern occurs over on Tripadvisor, with one reviewer taking the time to say, "The incredible range of animals and fish you can experience is well worth [it] ... 10 out of 5 stars if I could!"
1. Emerald Coast Zoo, Crestview
Scoring an overall 9.2 from around 2,000 reviews between Tripadvisor and Google, Emerald Coast Zoo, just outside the city of Crestview in northwest Florida, is the top-rated zoo or aquarium in the state. Rick and Sara de Ritter bought the zoo in 2017 after searching for a pet sloth. The only one they could find was one that came with an entire zoological park. With previous experience managing another zoo, the couple decided to rejuvenate the Crestview facility. Since then, it has gone from strength to strength, and reviewers are quick to praise their efforts.
One local resident claims to have watched the zoo change hands over the years, starting as the Sasquatch Zoo. This Tripadvisor reviewer tells the story of how, back then, the animals were housed in small enclosures and were not cared for properly. When it became Emerald Coast Wildlife Reserve, things started to change for the animals with better care and more accommodating enclosures. However, after the zoo was sold to Rick and Sara and became known simply as the Emerald Coast Zoo, the same reviewer pointed out that "they have since turned this once sad place into something absolutely wonderful!! The animals have large, spacious enclosures, fresh food [and] water, [and] they are noticeably happy and healthy!" However, it is important to note that the zoo is a small facility and is not AZA-accredited. America has plenty of extremely underrated little zoos, and Emerald Coast Zoo is another to add to the list.