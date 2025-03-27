These Are Florida's Best Zoos And Aquariums, According To Reviews

Florida offers zoo and aquarium lovers everything from hands-on, interactive experiences to research-driven conservation exhibits and beyond. The Sunshine State may not have any of the top five zoos in America, but whether you want to learn about native species or prefer a touch of the exotic, Florida's zoological institutions have something for everyone. We have totaled their overall scores from the most popular review sites — Google and Tripadvisor — to present the highest-scoring zoos and aquariums in the state.

The range of facilities is quite diverse, with everything from massive wildlife parks to specialized aquariums and family-run zoos. Most of them are AZA-accredited, which ensures they are professionally managed and take part in conservation efforts and educational programs. Surprisingly, some do not have this certification. Without it, the experience can vary significantly.

While the ratings are high and care standards are generally praised, even AZA-accredited facilities have their controversies. We have tried to highlight any particularly controversial stories while trying to remain neutral and taking reviewers' opinions into account. Here are the best-reviewed zoos and aquariums in Florida.