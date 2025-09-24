Follow This Clever 'Formula' For Staying Stylish At The Airport And While Traveling
For travelers who value looking mostly put together on a flight or swear that dressing well gets you a seat upgrade (this is actually the best way to snag a free upgrade to first class on your next domestic flight), having a go-to airport outfit is non-negotiable. From expensive loungewear that doesn't look like pajamas to matchy-matchy co-ords, it seems like every TikTok traveler or fashion blogger pushes a specific product that you simply must buy for your next flight.
However, travel expert and gear guru Kayla Becker has come up with a simple travel outfit formula that will make your next long-haul flight comfortable and fashion-forward. Best of all, you probably already have most of these items in your closet. The formula is as follows: black pants + white T-shirt + comfortable sneakers + bomber jacket.
The last piece is the crowning jewel that turns the outfit from boring to sleek, but it also might be the one item you don't have. Consider raiding your husband or boyfriend's closet or checking the men's section of the thrift store for a bomber jacket with an oversized fit. In lieu of a bomber, choose a neutral blazer or blouson jacket — it's like a bomber with a more tailored silhouette. However, a slightly oversized fit is essential because it allows you to move freely as you carry bags or squeeze into airplane seats.
Things to take into account when planning your travel uniform
First, you want to make sure your sneakers are comfortable, odor-free, and easy to put on and take off. If it comes with extra laces or straps, it's probably not the right shoe. Similarly, if you had to deodorize the inside before leaving the house, it shouldn't come on the plane. Kayla recommends opting for a pair of white sneakers for a neutral look, but any non-patterned tennis shoe that doesn't look aggressively sporty will do the trick.
Next, add a pair of put-together black pants. You'll want to avoid wearing leggings on a plane because they look like workout clothes and pose a potential fire hazard, according to air disaster expert Christine Negroni. A pair of pants made from a breathable material will keep you from sweating too much, while black disguises stains picked up on the go. In addition, try to avoid linens and silks as they wrinkle easily.
Once you have your bottom half covered, select a simple white T-shirt. This wardrobe essential will provide double-duty on any trip and complements Rick Steves' best fashion advice for blending in all over Europe. A tank top or blouse also works, but you'll want to stick to the white, non-patterned color palette for a chic, minimalist look. One important piece of advice: make sure your undergarments come in white or nude so they don't stand out beneath the white material.