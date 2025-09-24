Follow This Clever 'Formula' For Staying Stylish At The Airport And While Traveling

For travelers who value looking mostly put together on a flight or swear that dressing well gets you a seat upgrade (this is actually the best way to snag a free upgrade to first class on your next domestic flight), having a go-to airport outfit is non-negotiable. From expensive loungewear that doesn't look like pajamas to matchy-matchy co-ords, it seems like every TikTok traveler or fashion blogger pushes a specific product that you simply must buy for your next flight.

However, travel expert and gear guru Kayla Becker has come up with a simple travel outfit formula that will make your next long-haul flight comfortable and fashion-forward. Best of all, you probably already have most of these items in your closet. The formula is as follows: black pants + white T-shirt + comfortable sneakers + bomber jacket.

The last piece is the crowning jewel that turns the outfit from boring to sleek, but it also might be the one item you don't have. Consider raiding your husband or boyfriend's closet or checking the men's section of the thrift store for a bomber jacket with an oversized fit. In lieu of a bomber, choose a neutral blazer or blouson jacket — it's like a bomber with a more tailored silhouette. However, a slightly oversized fit is essential because it allows you to move freely as you carry bags or squeeze into airplane seats.