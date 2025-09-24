Keep Your Luggage Organized By Giving This Budget-Friendly IKEA Storage Item Double-Duty

Since 1943, IKEA has offered solutions for maximizing small spaces with a price tag that won't set your pulse racing. And while the Swedish furniture giant offers a travel range filled with goods from shoe protectors to waterproof bags, some of the most versatile travel finds are hiding in other departments. One affordable item you can use both at home and on the road (or plane) is the SKUBB Box Set.

Envisioned as a closet or bathroom organizing system, this set of six boxes performs double-duty, helping you pack a suitcase as efficiently as possible. The set includes two boxes of each size — 5-by-5.5-by-11 inches, 5-by-11-by-11 inches, and 5-by-5.5-by-5.5 inches — so you can pick the boxes that best suit your bag and even squeeze multiple ones into small spaces. The largest ones are big enough to separate shirts or even lightweight sweaters, while the smallest boxes will keep socks or underwear from getting lost in your bag. You can use them to store breakables, too, preventing snowglobes or mugs from getting trounced around in transit. They're also helpful for organizing your suitcase contents when you reach your hotel, as you can take them out and insert them into the drawers of your hotel room. "I also take one (or two) on trips where I will be staying more than a couple of days to use for organizing my toiletries," added one traveler in a review on IKEA's website.