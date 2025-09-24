Keep Your Luggage Organized By Giving This Budget-Friendly IKEA Storage Item Double-Duty
Since 1943, IKEA has offered solutions for maximizing small spaces with a price tag that won't set your pulse racing. And while the Swedish furniture giant offers a travel range filled with goods from shoe protectors to waterproof bags, some of the most versatile travel finds are hiding in other departments. One affordable item you can use both at home and on the road (or plane) is the SKUBB Box Set.
Envisioned as a closet or bathroom organizing system, this set of six boxes performs double-duty, helping you pack a suitcase as efficiently as possible. The set includes two boxes of each size — 5-by-5.5-by-11 inches, 5-by-11-by-11 inches, and 5-by-5.5-by-5.5 inches — so you can pick the boxes that best suit your bag and even squeeze multiple ones into small spaces. The largest ones are big enough to separate shirts or even lightweight sweaters, while the smallest boxes will keep socks or underwear from getting lost in your bag. You can use them to store breakables, too, preventing snowglobes or mugs from getting trounced around in transit. They're also helpful for organizing your suitcase contents when you reach your hotel, as you can take them out and insert them into the drawers of your hotel room. "I also take one (or two) on trips where I will be staying more than a couple of days to use for organizing my toiletries," added one traveler in a review on IKEA's website.
IKEA's SKUBB Box Set is collapsible and durable
Something reviewers love about the SKUBB Box Set is that the sides are rigid, but the boxes are still flexible. They won't collapse in on themselves, but you don't have to worry about them being too stiff to properly fit in your bag. When not in use, you can simply unzip the bottom and fold the boxes flat in your suitcase or closet. Despite the low price point, the set is made from 90 percent recycled polyester, reinforcing IKEA's commitment to sustainable living.
"I had bought the Skubb pop open containers years ago and loved them, and now they're even more improved and sturdier than they used to be," shared one satisfied customer on IKEA. "It's amazing what you can fit in each container. And you can't beat the price!!"
Retailing for $8.99 at the time of writing on the IKEA website, the set is cheaper than the top traveler organizers on Amazon and come highly rated by customers. The boxes average 4.7 stars out of 5 with over 6,000 verified reviews and currently come in two colors: white or dark grey. For other versatile IKEA travel products, check out this affordable and durable travel essential for camping or hauling or IKEA's space-saving tiny-home hero for budget RV campers.