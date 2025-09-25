One Of America's Most Affordable Beach Towns Is A Hidden New England Destination Perfect For Retirement

Imagine waking up to the sound of gulls and the sight of sailboats gliding across Nantucket Sound. In West Dennis, Massachusetts, mornings can begin with a stroll along the mile-long West Dennis Beach, where the sand is soft, the waves gentle, and the parking lot runs close to the beach for easy access. Retiring to a beach town appeals to many people looking for an easy, uncrowded, active way of life. Florida and Arizona are well-known retirement destinations, but they're not for everyone. You might think that a Cape Cod beach town is out of reach financially, but West Dennis has been ranked by FinanceBuzz as one of America's most affordable beach towns, with average rents well below the national coastal norm and home values lower than in many other waterfront communities.

Located in the Mid-Cape area, West Dennis uses the marketing tagline "Fun from the Bay to the Sound" referring to its spot between Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket Sound at the bicep of the curled arm of Cape Cod, which juts into the Atlantic Ocean. The town is just 8 miles from Hyannis, where Cape Cod Gateway Airport is served by JetBlue, American, and Cape Air, and offers four rental car agencies. The underrated coastal town of Brewster is also 8 miles away, and 20 miles to the northeast in Eastham on the Outer Cape, Coast Guard Beach is consistently voted one of America's best beaches. The nearest big city is Boston, about an hour and a half from West Dennis with no traffic.