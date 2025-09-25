Between Knoxville And Chattanooga Is Tennessee's Riverside City Full Of Southern Charm And Scenic Views
Tennessee has an abundance of notable cities and cultural landmarks. The cities of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, and Chattanooga are all worth visiting and offer a slice of southern hospitality unique to the Volunteer State. However, in between these charming cities are a bevy of delightful smaller locales, many of which are situated along Tennessee's sparkling rivers.
If you travel to where the Clinch River meets the Tennessee River, you'll come across the city of Kingston. Although it's not a large metropolis, Kingston has more than its fair share of scenic views and southern charm. Much like other riverside destinations, such as Loudon, aka the "Lakeway to the Smokies," with a walkable downtown and the underrated, up-and-coming gated retirement community of Rarity Bay, Kingston may not look like much on the map, but it's well worth a visit.
In fact, according to the website Niche, it's the fifth best place to buy a home in the greater Knoxville area, meaning it will likely see an influx of new residents and attractions in the coming years. So, if you want a slice of the Tennessee experience without fighting through the crowds in a big city like Nashville or Memphis, Kingston may be just the ticket.
Explore Kingston's history
The city of Kingston has a remarkable history and is the second-oldest city in Tennessee. Because it sits at the crux of two rivers, Kingston was an important steamboat port. The city was formally established in 1799, only three years after Tennessee achieved statehood. One interesting fact about Kingston is that it served as the state capital for one day. The date was September 21st, 1807, and its status as capital was only to satisfy a treaty with the nearby Cherokee Indians.
One of the most notable attractions in Kingston is Fort Southwest Point. Built in 1797, the fort marked the southwesternmost point of the United States at the time, and it helped protect ships and travelers as they headed west into Cherokee Territory. Today, you can visit the reconstructed fort and learn more about the city's history. Since it overlooks both the Clinch and Tennessee Rivers, the fort has some of the best scenery in the region. There's also Kingston City Park, which is close to downtown and offers many amenities, including a boat ramp and sports courts.
Beyond walking along the river and learning about the city's past, another way to experience Kingston's southern charm is by dining at its restaurants. While chain eateries abound, there are a few unique options to fill your belly. First, there's the Smokehouse Bar and Grill, which is great for American food and live music. Next, no Tennessee trip would be complete without some barbecue, which is where Buddy's Bar-B-Q comes in. Finally, for more upscale dining, Maple Creek Bistro offers classic dishes with a gourmet twist.
Planning a riverside vacation to Kingston
Although Knoxville is the closest big city to Kingston, it doesn't have a major airport. So, if you're traveling from afar, you'll need to fly into one of the best cities in America for live music, Nashville International Airport. From there, you can either try to catch a flight to the Knoxville Regional Airport or drive about two hours to reach Kingston. If you do happen to fly into Knoxville directly, it's just a 40-minute drive into town.
If you're looking for chain hotels, you can pick from the Super 8 in the heart of downtown or the Motel 6, which is further away but still in Kingston proper. Alternatively, there's the Lakeview Inn, if you're trying to travel on a budget and want to be relatively close to the water. The city also hosts various vacation rentals, including some historic homes that overlook the river, offering spectacular scenery to elevate your stay.
Overall, a trip to Kingston is the perfect excuse to relax, unwind, and enjoy the water. Plus, since it's so close to Knoxville, you can head into the big city and experience its historic heart in a downtown square full of shops, restaurants, and endless fun, including attractions like the World's Fair Sunsphere.