Between Knoxville And Chattanooga Is Tennessee's Riverside City Full Of Southern Charm And Scenic Views

Tennessee has an abundance of notable cities and cultural landmarks. The cities of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, and Chattanooga are all worth visiting and offer a slice of southern hospitality unique to the Volunteer State. However, in between these charming cities are a bevy of delightful smaller locales, many of which are situated along Tennessee's sparkling rivers.

If you travel to where the Clinch River meets the Tennessee River, you'll come across the city of Kingston. Although it's not a large metropolis, Kingston has more than its fair share of scenic views and southern charm. Much like other riverside destinations, such as Loudon, aka the "Lakeway to the Smokies," with a walkable downtown and the underrated, up-and-coming gated retirement community of Rarity Bay, Kingston may not look like much on the map, but it's well worth a visit.

In fact, according to the website Niche, it's the fifth best place to buy a home in the greater Knoxville area, meaning it will likely see an influx of new residents and attractions in the coming years. So, if you want a slice of the Tennessee experience without fighting through the crowds in a big city like Nashville or Memphis, Kingston may be just the ticket.