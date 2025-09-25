Europe's Most Beautiful Village Is An Underrated, Dazzling Dutch Fairytale That's Shaped Like A Star

A beautiful little village sits hidden in the rural expanse of Groningen province. Located in Westerwolde near the Dutch–German border, the village — Bourtange — shines like a storybook fortress with charming orange-roofed houses, canals, and a windmill to complete the classic Dutch ensemble. Carved from a sandy ridge in the middle of marshland in the late 1500s during the Eighty Years' War, the town forms a perfect star-shape — its bastions, wide moats, and angled earthworks serving as unusually striking defenses against invading armies.

Bourtange's military importance faded by the mid-19th century, and the village fell into disrepair until the 1960s, when the municipality of Vlagtwedde launched an ambitious reconstruction project, which was finished in 1992. The fortifications, moats, ramparts, and even bridges were restored to bring Bourtange back to its former glory. Many of the old military buildings were repurposed into small museums full of recreations and artifacts that help share the region's long history.

As Bourtange is in the province of Groningen, it's easy enough to reach from the province's namesake capital, Groningen city, an Amsterdam alternative full of trendy shops and cafes. It makes an intriguing day trip, but if you want the full village experience, there's a single hotel in the village proper. The Hotel Vesting Bourtange, while basic, oozes rural Dutch charm thanks to pared-back bedrooms in a historic building and al fresco seating out on the cobbles. It's an ideal spot for soaking up the local ambience.