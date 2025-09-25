Europe's Most Beautiful Village Is An Underrated, Dazzling Dutch Fairytale That's Shaped Like A Star
A beautiful little village sits hidden in the rural expanse of Groningen province. Located in Westerwolde near the Dutch–German border, the village — Bourtange — shines like a storybook fortress with charming orange-roofed houses, canals, and a windmill to complete the classic Dutch ensemble. Carved from a sandy ridge in the middle of marshland in the late 1500s during the Eighty Years' War, the town forms a perfect star-shape — its bastions, wide moats, and angled earthworks serving as unusually striking defenses against invading armies.
Bourtange's military importance faded by the mid-19th century, and the village fell into disrepair until the 1960s, when the municipality of Vlagtwedde launched an ambitious reconstruction project, which was finished in 1992. The fortifications, moats, ramparts, and even bridges were restored to bring Bourtange back to its former glory. Many of the old military buildings were repurposed into small museums full of recreations and artifacts that help share the region's long history.
As Bourtange is in the province of Groningen, it's easy enough to reach from the province's namesake capital, Groningen city, an Amsterdam alternative full of trendy shops and cafes. It makes an intriguing day trip, but if you want the full village experience, there's a single hotel in the village proper. The Hotel Vesting Bourtange, while basic, oozes rural Dutch charm thanks to pared-back bedrooms in a historic building and al fresco seating out on the cobbles. It's an ideal spot for soaking up the local ambience.
Explore the star-shaped village of Bourtange
Visit scenic Bourtange in June, and you might just stumble into one of the Netherlands' largest historical reenactments: the Battle of Bourtange, complete with costumed mock battles, drills, and recreations of daily life. Indeed, the village has plenty for history lovers to see, including ramparts where a cannon is positioned for firing demonstrations every Sunday afternoon. And while Bourtange is really quite small, there are five museums to explore, including an old synagogue and The Captain's House. One of the village's top attractions, the De Baracquen museum, features a faithfully recreated 18th-century barrack, artifacts uncovered during restoration efforts, and a series of maps of fortified towns from around the world.
Of course, to really appreciate Bourtange's unique fortifications, you must walk its star-shaped ramparts. A stroll around the entirety of the village takes roughly 30 minutes to complete, and the route showcases plenty of viewpoints on the grassy hills. Take in each of the bastions from pretty red bridges, and don't miss the reconstructed wooden windmill.
As with many Dutch villages, Bourtange also hosts a scenic market square (Marktplein). Located in the heart of the village, it's reachable via a picturesque walk through charming cobbled streets. Once there, a small selection of cafés, storefronts, and traditional restaurants serving classic Dutch food awaits. Slightly less charming, though, is the wooden horse that sits in the square. While at first it may look like a pretty decoration, it is actually a replica of a historic torture device.
How to get to Bourtange (via Groningen)
Bourtange lies about 37 miles southeast of Groningen city, just under an hour's drive through the flat Dutch countryside, making it an easy day trip by car. Public transport is possible, but you'll need to take a train to Winschoten, then complete the journey by bus; in total, it should take about an hour. While there's a small airport in Groningen (Groningen Airport Eelde), it's less than ideal for international travelers, as it connects to only a few smaller destinations such as Greece's Kos, Turkey's Antalya, and Spain's Gran Canaria.
Instead, fly to Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands' wonderful capital for a night or two. This list of the top 10 hotels in Amsterdam, according to reviews, can help you choose where to stay while in the city. From there, you can reach Bourtange by car in under three hours or by train to Groningen via Almere in around 2 hours and 30 minutes.
If you're traveling across the Netherlands, then be sure to spend a night or two in Groningen (an excellent, lesser-known European destination where you can avoid crowds). Here, you can climb the ornate Martinitoren for sweeping citywide vistas, explore the striking Groninger Museum with its bold contemporary art, and indulge in a slow afternoon at a leafy canalside café. From Groningen, continue your exploration of the northern Netherlands by exploring the romantic, low-lying Frisian Islands on the west coast.