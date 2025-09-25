Europe's Most Popular Destination Among Gen Z This Fall Is A Renowned Vacation Paradise
The tides have turned: Gen Z is traveling more than Millennials are this year, at least that's what Airbnb thinks. According to data collected by the vacation rental company, searches for rental homes by Gen Z travelers are up by 26% for the fall season. The top destination for Gen Z travelers this fall is a classic vacation spot in Europe, renowned for its romantic atmosphere and Gothic architecture: the iconic French city of Paris.
The top choices for Gen Z travelers using Airbnb show favoritism for the glamorous side of travel while maintaining a reasonable budget. For example, traveling during fall and spring (which are considered to be the shoulder seasons between peak and off-season travel periods) is less crowded and less expensive than having an Instagrammable "Euro Summer," allowing a dream vacation to happen on a budget. Traditional backpacking spots are being forgone for notoriously expensive cities like Osaka, Dubai, Miami, London, Munich, and Mexico City. Paris is a staple of European travel for Americans and is the most visited city on the continent, with 50 million annual visitors. While its not considered one of the most budget-friendly, lesser-known European destinations, Paris is filled with incredible cultural offerings and easily reached from many countries. For those adventuring alone, Paris is a top-ranked destination for safe, stress-free solo travel.
The majority of Gen Zers are considered to be frequent travelers. For a generation born between 1997 and 2012, that's pretty good. Airbnb also finds that Gen Z is looking for a different experience than their older peers when abroad, opting for visiting historical museums, enjoying local cooking classes, and wandering through flea markets over party-forward vacations. Let's just say there's probably more than one "Emily in Paris" under the age of 30 right now looking for a change of pace.
What is Gen Z doing in Paris during the fall
In Paris, whether traveling solo, as a couple, or with friends, Gen Z is leaning into classes and activities this fall. Courses and experiences in Paris alone range from cooking and baking classes to cabaret dance lessons at Crazy Horse. Experiences like these are relatively inexpensive and offer a new way to travel on a budget while having an authentic, local experience. They typically cost around $100 or less per person.
Thrifting is huge with Gen Z and Millennials, and Paris has a lively vintage shopping scene to match. Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen is a popular flea market just north of the city's 18th Arrondissement. As one TikToker puts it, the sprawling market is worth visiting "for the vibes alone," with live music and cafés inside. However, Paris is crawling with other vintage shops with plenty of bargains if you know where to look.
Outside of the planning phase, Gen Z travelers are also using tips to save money once the trip has begun, like the best way to use Paris' public transit on a trip without spending all your euros. Gen Zers have put their faith in technology and TikTok travel hacks more than their Millennial counterparts, resulting in more savings. This generation also typically spends less on accommodations than any other age group, prioritizing experiences over luxury stays.
Gen Z travelers set their sights on Asia next
Gen Z is traveling in large numbers this fall, partly due to financial reasons. In the fall, almost every expense abroad is cheaper, including hotels and airline tickets. Although most Gen Zers make considerably less than the generations above them, this age range is somehow booking longer trips farther from home. For reasons that blur between cultural and financial, Gen Z is actively seeking travel opportunities in Asia far more than generations before them. Osaka, Japan, came in as the No. 2 most trending destination after Paris this fall. It's not just Japan that's pulling in younger travelers; in its 2023 Travel Trends Report, the Travel app Hopper found that Gen Z and Millennials were tracking prices to travel to countries in Asia 50% more than they were before the pandemic.
Trips to certain parts of Asia are known to be affordable, especially if Gen Z is looking to travel for longer amounts of time. Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, has become an incredibly popular tourism destination for travelers in their 20s on social media, where much of Gen Z has begun to get their travel inspiration and information. Aside from cities and nightlife on the continent, there are plenty of relaxing spots to choose from among the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia.