Europe's Most Popular Destination Among Gen Z This Fall Is A Renowned Vacation Paradise

The tides have turned: Gen Z is traveling more than Millennials are this year, at least that's what Airbnb thinks. According to data collected by the vacation rental company, searches for rental homes by Gen Z travelers are up by 26% for the fall season. The top destination for Gen Z travelers this fall is a classic vacation spot in Europe, renowned for its romantic atmosphere and Gothic architecture: the iconic French city of Paris.

The top choices for Gen Z travelers using Airbnb show favoritism for the glamorous side of travel while maintaining a reasonable budget. For example, traveling during fall and spring (which are considered to be the shoulder seasons between peak and off-season travel periods) is less crowded and less expensive than having an Instagrammable "Euro Summer," allowing a dream vacation to happen on a budget. Traditional backpacking spots are being forgone for notoriously expensive cities like Osaka, Dubai, Miami, London, Munich, and Mexico City. Paris is a staple of European travel for Americans and is the most visited city on the continent, with 50 million annual visitors. While its not considered one of the most budget-friendly, lesser-known European destinations, Paris is filled with incredible cultural offerings and easily reached from many countries. For those adventuring alone, Paris is a top-ranked destination for safe, stress-free solo travel.

The majority of Gen Zers are considered to be frequent travelers. For a generation born between 1997 and 2012, that's pretty good. Airbnb also finds that Gen Z is looking for a different experience than their older peers when abroad, opting for visiting historical museums, enjoying local cooking classes, and wandering through flea markets over party-forward vacations. Let's just say there's probably more than one "Emily in Paris" under the age of 30 right now looking for a change of pace.