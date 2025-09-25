California's Gorgeous Park Near San Diego Is A Breathtaking Spot With Year-Round Hummingbirds

San Diego is full of travel treasures waiting to be discovered, and the iconic West Coast city is known as the best destination in 2025 to watch a breathtaking sunset. While the iconic San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo's Safari Park are well known for animal viewing, there's another gorgeous park in a stunning spot for scenic views and hummingbird viewing, the Cabrillo National Monument. "Cabrillo" is an approximately 160-acre park, created in 1913 to honor the historic voyage of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, whose fleet landed in San Diego in September of 1542, as they were navigating the western U.S. coast. It rests on the tip of the 2.5-mile-long Point Loma peninsula at 422 feet high, with picturesque views of the San Diego Bay and skyline. Cabrillo is home to one of San Diego's five most underrated tide pools, hiking trails, a historic landmark, and a sanctuary to several animal species, including hummingbirds. You can view these beautiful birds year-round here, and it's one of the most beautiful hummingbird hotspots across America. There are five main species of hummingbirds at Cabrillo: Allen's, rufous, Costa's, Anna's, and black-chinned varietals.

Your greatest opportunity to spy hummingbirds takes place on the park's hiking trails, which provide up close access to plant and animal life, with stellar coastal and city views. The 2.5-mile Bayside Trail is the best way to explore the park on foot, which leaves from the lighthouse, takes between one and two hours, and is suitable for most hikers. The 1-mile Coastal Trail leaves from the parking lots and leads directly to the tidepool area and hummingbirds can be sighted between the park's flowers. The newest trail, the Oceanside Trail, leaves from the Kelp Forest and Whale Overlook area, offering vehicle-free access and a designated path to the tide pools while taking in expansive ocean and city views.