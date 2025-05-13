The Most Beautiful Hummingbird Hotspots Across America, According To Research

What is it about the hummingbird that captures our imagination? The smallest of all bird species, hummingbirds are just a few inches in length and can weigh as little as a quarter teaspoon of sugar, though most of them weigh more than a penny (the average weight of a hummingbird lies somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 ounces). While some casual observers might think that all hummingbirds are the same, there are more than 300 different types, although they are only found in the Western Hemisphere.

Even more remarkable are some of the bird's unique features and habits. They can flap their wings 70 times a second, or markedly faster when diving, and eat double their body weight in food every day since they have an incredibly fast metabolism. While the females generally have plain coloring to blend into the surroundings and easily protect their nests, males have bright feathers that shimmer in the light. And, unlike most other birds, they can hover. If you have ever seen a hummingbird, you will appreciate what sweet, powerful, graceful, and quick creatures they are.

Many hummingbirds migrate twice a year, moving between Central America and the U.S. in search of warm weather. However, some live in America year-round, mainly in the Western part of the country. So, if you want to see a hummingbird in the U.S. up close, you're in luck. We've looked at the birding site BirdForum and the avian-centric magazine Birds&Blooms to find the most beautiful places in the country where hummingbirds can be spotted.