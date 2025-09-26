The Best NASA Space Centers To Visit With Your Kids, According To The Internet

From landing on the moon to navigating the Mars rover, NASA — the National Aeronautics and Space Administration — has captured the imagination of children and adults alike since its founding in 1958. What began as a response to a Soviet satellite launch that started the Space Race, NASA has since grown to be one of America's most iconic government institutions. Today, 18,000 employees work across ten field centers, test sites, laboratories, and research centers, many of which have visitor centers that are open to the public. Parents online have weighed in on four of the best NASA space centers for kids: The Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, the Johnson Space Center in Houston, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, and the Virginia Air and Space Center in Hampton.

The agency leads cutting-edge research in astronomy, astrophysics, and planetary science, all while developing technologies to help protect planet Earth from threats like climate change and meteorites. NASA's work continues to push the boundaries of space exploration, while serving as a powerful symbol of American innovation and scientific achievement.

If you've been lucky enough to watch the live launch of a NASA spacecraft, you'll know all too well the mix of excitement, anticipation, and nervous energy that space travel stirs. For families, a visit to one of NASA's centers offers a chance to experience this excitement with hands-on exhibits, many of which are designed with children in mind. These facilities give visitors a front-row seat to both the history and future of space travel. The space centers featured here were recommended by parents on Reddit, who also highlighted a few of the non-NASA air and space museums across the country.