'The Heart Of Montana' Is An Idyllic City Surrounded By Gorgeous Mountain Ranges And Endless Outdoor Fun
Montana is truly a nature-lover's playground — and with record-breaking growth in tourism numbers, it's clear that Big Sky Country is having a moment. Places like Cooke City, Montana's Yellowstone hub located along the "most scenic drive in America," and the bizarre wonder that is an ancient glacier with extinct grasshoppers are just two of an endless array of remarkable gems in the appropriately-monikered Treasure State. But to get to the beating heart of Montana and all it has to offer, head to the city of Lewistown.
Quite literally located in the center of the state — between the iconic destinations of Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park — Lewistown is a serene agricultural community boasting not one, not two, but a whopping five mountain ranges in its vicinity. With picturesque mountain vistas and easy access to a number of outdoor activities in which to partake, this Judith Basin locale is the perfect holiday base for visitors looking for a peaceful and fun vacation amidst the state's stunning natural environment. From hiking and fishing to boating, camping, and beyond, Lewistown has it all.
Make the most of the great outdoors in this idyllic destination
Keen hikers have a multitude of trail options in and around Lewistown. Collar Peak Trail, a forested 5-mile out-and-back loop, is rated as a beginner-friendly trail and grants hikers a payoff viewpoint at the summit that makes it well worth the trek. For a slightly longer and more intense hike, Crystal Cascades Trail features up-close views of a 100-foot waterfall. Rated as an intermediate trail, Crystal Cascades has some steep portions, making it less ideal for small children or anyone with mobility issues. And of course, if you're more interested in exploring Lewistown's scenery on two wheels, there are ample mountain-biking trails in the area. Glengarry Trail, an 8-mile railroad grade trail, takes cyclists through the countryside outside of town and has epic mountain views to boot.
If aquatic activities are more your speed, rest assured: the "Heart of Montana" has plenty of fun to offer you, too. The abundant fishing here includes trout, walleye, and other species. For 16 acres of fishing access and viewing platforms, make your way to Big Casino Reservoir. Or, for fly-fishing, visit Big Spring Creek, which has the benefit of being open year-round. In the summer, you won't want to miss the nautical activities available at Crystal Lake: such as paddle-boarding and canoeing. However, if you're camping at Crystal Lake's campground — which is open from June to October annually — make sure you know these safety tips to keep bears out of your car while camping. No matter what your optimal outdoor entertainment consists of, this idyllic mountain-ringed city is the perfect spot to plan your next backcountry vacation around.
More about Lewistown, and how to get there
While Lewistown does in fact have a municipal airport of its own, it's not served by any commercial airlines. The best way to reach this charming city is therefore to fly into either Billings or Great Falls and rent a car. From the Billings Airport, you'll drive about two and a half hours north to Lewistown, and from Great Falls Airport, it's just under two hours driving due east. If you're visiting from elsewhere in Montana — or even further afield within driving distance — you might consider embracing the adventurous spirit of the West and making the journey to Lewistown a road trip.
This thriving community — with a population around 6,000 — is a hub of both outdoor recreation and Western culture and arts. Lewistown plays host to a full year-round calendar of festivities including August's Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering and Western Music Rendezvous. There's also October's Fall Festival and January's Montana Winter Fair. That's not to mention other outdoor community or cultural events like Shakespeare in the Park performances and a weekly farmer's market.