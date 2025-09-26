'The Heart Of Montana' Is An Idyllic City Surrounded By Gorgeous Mountain Ranges And Endless Outdoor Fun

Keen hikers have a multitude of trail options in and around Lewistown. Collar Peak Trail, a forested 5-mile out-and-back loop, is rated as a beginner-friendly trail and grants hikers a payoff viewpoint at the summit that makes it well worth the trek. For a slightly longer and more intense hike, Crystal Cascades Trail features up-close views of a 100-foot waterfall. Rated as an intermediate trail, Crystal Cascades has some steep portions, making it less ideal for small children or anyone with mobility issues. And of course, if you're more interested in exploring Lewistown's scenery on two wheels, there are ample mountain-biking trails in the area. Glengarry Trail, an 8-mile railroad grade trail, takes cyclists through the countryside outside of town and has epic mountain views to boot.

If aquatic activities are more your speed, rest assured: the "Heart of Montana" has plenty of fun to offer you, too. The abundant fishing here includes trout, walleye, and other species. For 16 acres of fishing access and viewing platforms, make your way to Big Casino Reservoir. Or, for fly-fishing, visit Big Spring Creek, which has the benefit of being open year-round. In the summer, you won't want to miss the nautical activities available at Crystal Lake: such as paddle-boarding and canoeing. However, if you're camping at Crystal Lake's campground — which is open from June to October annually — make sure you know these safety tips to keep bears out of your car while camping. No matter what your optimal outdoor entertainment consists of, this idyllic mountain-ringed city is the perfect spot to plan your next backcountry vacation around.