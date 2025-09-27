The Place Where Pope Leo XIV Grew Up Is A Charming Chicago Suburb With A Vibrant Community
Robert Francis Prevost, better known to most as Pope Leo XIV, stepped into the international spotlight when he became the first American pope in May 2025. Lots of travelers are interested in knowing where they can see the Bishop of Rome in person — for example, there are two destinations where tourists can see the pope in the Eternal City, and both are breathtaking. But plenty more are curious about where he's from. Though Prevost would go on to spend decades of his adult life outside his home country, he was born in Chicago in 1955 and raised in Dolton, Illinois, a nearby suburb with a diverse community and beautiful outdoor spaces.
Prevost's parents, a Navy veteran and a librarian, resided with their three sons in a red brick Cape Cod-style house at 212 E. 141st Place for nearly fifty years (they bought the property new in 1949 and sold it in 1996). The family attended mass nearby at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, a 15-minute walk away and just within Chicago's city limits. This building is no longer in use, though you can still stroll past it.
Explore Pope Leo's childhood neighborhood
Not far from the Prevost family's church, you'll find the Dolton Public Library and the marshland-framed Pier 11 Marina, offering access to the Little Calumet River. Nearby Splash Water Sports provides boat rentals, including kayaks and canoes (consult the office for the latest rates). Dolton's residential neighborhoods surround the quiet Lake Cottage Grove, and green spaces open to the public include Dolton Park District and John W. Needles Park.
Most of Dolton's dining options are located in its southern section along Sibley Boulevard, which runs east to west. Try the casual Olivia's Family Restaurant for a hearty breakfast, grab sandwiches at J.J. Sausage or Jimmy's Famous Burgers, or go for a leisurely dinner at St. Patrick's Place, a lively steakhouse with a popular happy hour, with a cocktail bar and cigar lounge on the rooftop. While you're in the area, don't miss the five best places to get hot dogs in Chicago, according to customers.
Plan a visit to Dolton, Illinois
The suburb of Dolton doesn't have any hotels, which isn't exactly a problem — most travelers who come to see Pope Leo's childhood neighborhood are detouring from Chicago. If you're driving, Dolton is about a 25-minute drive south of the city (or more with traffic). You can also get to Dolton on public transportation; budget about an hour each way, since you'll have to change buses and/or trains.
It's convenient to stay near Union Station, Chicago's main transportation hub, as you'll have easy access to both Amtrak and the Chicago Transit Authority's network of trains and buses. The Buckingham Hotel (from around $320 per night) is an elegant option with sweeping city views from many rooms and suites, whereas HI Chicago, The J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Hostel (from around $116 per night) offers budget-friendly lodgings and a communal kitchen for guests. From Union Station, it's a 50-minute train ride to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (America's most "well-connected" airport) and a 35-minute train ride to Midway International Airport.