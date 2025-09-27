The Place Where Pope Leo XIV Grew Up Is A Charming Chicago Suburb With A Vibrant Community

Robert Francis Prevost, better known to most as Pope Leo XIV, stepped into the international spotlight when he became the first American pope in May 2025. Lots of travelers are interested in knowing where they can see the Bishop of Rome in person — for example, there are two destinations where tourists can see the pope in the Eternal City, and both are breathtaking. But plenty more are curious about where he's from. Though Prevost would go on to spend decades of his adult life outside his home country, he was born in Chicago in 1955 and raised in Dolton, Illinois, a nearby suburb with a diverse community and beautiful outdoor spaces.

Prevost's parents, a Navy veteran and a librarian, resided with their three sons in a red brick Cape Cod-style house at 212 E. 141st Place for nearly fifty years (they bought the property new in 1949 and sold it in 1996). The family attended mass nearby at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, a 15-minute walk away and just within Chicago's city limits. This building is no longer in use, though you can still stroll past it.