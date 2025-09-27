America's 'Most Witchy' State Is A New England East Coast Destination With Pretty Forests And Pagan Shops

It will not come as a surprise to many that the home of Salem is considered America's witchiest state. It's not just the hundreds of years of history, many literary masterpieces, or even Hocus Pocus filming locations you can visit that make Massachusetts the ideal bewitched place in the U.S. Its silvery dark pine and oak forests, along with its Pagan communities, have contributed to keeping that spirit (pun intended) alive to this day.

Charmed itinerary stops abound in this stretch of fertile land where the woodland meets the sea. In Salem alone, there are dozens of sites connected to the lore of witch hunts, all packed within the small town perimeter. Must-see locations include the spooky circa 1668 House of the Seven Gables, famous for inspiring Nathaniel Hawthorne's novel by the same name. However, you can definitely skip this one attraction that's deemed to be a tourist trap. But step beyond the town's boundaries and you'll notice what makes Massachusetts the most witch-friendly state: its openness and embracing of the cultural phenomenon.

While some spots are better connected than others and are easy to reach on public transport (say, Boston with its own airport, or the university town of Cambridge), if you want to carve your own Pagan-inspired path through the state of Massachusetts, driving from place to place will give you more freedom to chase the hidden gems. It may even give you the opportunity to stay in town for a nighttime Wiccan gathering or two.