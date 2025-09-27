These Virtual Travel Experiences Let You Visit Bucket-List Destinations Without Ever Leaving Your Living Room

Virtual reality (VR) brings elements of the unreal into your existing physical world. VR enables you to experience another place, real or imaginary, without leaving the one you are presently in. Virtual travel experiences will transport you to other locations without worrying about lost luggage, missed flight connections, the price of gas, or leaving your home at all.

As a traveler, there are a few ways that VR apps like this might prove helpful. For example, if you're considering a luxurious pampering trip to the Maldives, but want to get a sense of the place before making a deposit, a VR tour of the property might sway your decision. Alternatively, you might be dreaming of scoring a spot to see the remote corners of Antarctica, but getting there may prove cost- or time-prohibitive. Using a VR app to visit this bucket-list destination could transport you directly to the ice, face-to-face with the resident penguins.

The term "virtual reality" was introduced to popular culture in the 1980s, with VR headsets as we know them today, compatible with many gaming systems, reaching the commercial market in the last 10 years. With anticipated market growth of over 30% in the next seven years, VR headsets will likely become more commonplace in homes and schools. Read on for more ways that virtual reality may influence travel in the future, and see some of the exciting apps currently available.