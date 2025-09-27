These Virtual Travel Experiences Let You Visit Bucket-List Destinations Without Ever Leaving Your Living Room
Virtual reality (VR) brings elements of the unreal into your existing physical world. VR enables you to experience another place, real or imaginary, without leaving the one you are presently in. Virtual travel experiences will transport you to other locations without worrying about lost luggage, missed flight connections, the price of gas, or leaving your home at all.
As a traveler, there are a few ways that VR apps like this might prove helpful. For example, if you're considering a luxurious pampering trip to the Maldives, but want to get a sense of the place before making a deposit, a VR tour of the property might sway your decision. Alternatively, you might be dreaming of scoring a spot to see the remote corners of Antarctica, but getting there may prove cost- or time-prohibitive. Using a VR app to visit this bucket-list destination could transport you directly to the ice, face-to-face with the resident penguins.
The term "virtual reality" was introduced to popular culture in the 1980s, with VR headsets as we know them today, compatible with many gaming systems, reaching the commercial market in the last 10 years. With anticipated market growth of over 30% in the next seven years, VR headsets will likely become more commonplace in homes and schools. Read on for more ways that virtual reality may influence travel in the future, and see some of the exciting apps currently available.
The VR apps bringing the world to your living room
If you are ready to buckle your virtual seatbelt and start exploring from your living room, here are some exciting and innovative apps available on the market. Some apps focus on a specific location or destination, while others offer broader global exploration. Available apps include goal-oriented games, education-driven learning, and general exploration and immersive viewing.
FLY, a Google Earth Flight Sim, puts you in the driver's seat of the Google Earth experience, like a human drone. Leveraging the extensive content already gathered for Google Earth, FLY brings you into large cities or lesser-known locations using street or aerial views. Available to play in solo or multiplayer modes, users applaud the realistic and user-friendly interface of this game. Looking for a gamified travel experience? With the National Geographic Explore VR app, you'll embark on a virtual expedition, photographing extraordinary locations, following in the footsteps of some of the most renowned explorers in history. Presently, the app features the chance to set off on a photographic assignment at Machu Picchu, or explore Antarctica with National Geographic.
If you didn't manage to score a timed ticket to some of the most popular national parks in the US, BRINK Traveler app is a great alternative option to explore. With frequently updated content and exceptional visuals, this app is a gem for nature lovers, and at least 1% of every sale is donated back to environmental charity partners. blueplanetVR EXPLORE offers broader nature exploration and includes culturally noteworthy sites, such as famous sacred temples, challenging users to gain a deeper understanding of their significance.
Behind-the-scenes access through VR
In-person, some tourist sites have restricted areas and easily overlooked details. The VR experience takes visitors behind the scenes and beyond the rules, allowing them to virtually touch and explore without the impediments of crowds, entrance fees, and limited ticket availability. The on-demand nature of in-home virtual reality also means that you can explore at any time convenient to you personally.
The Emmy-nominated footage of the virtual travel film, Rebuilding Notre Dame, available on oculus, takes viewers on a journey through one of the world's most renowned cathedrals. Following the 2019 fire that nearly destroyed the cathedral, this travel experience engages with architects and historians through the reconstruction process, exploring areas off limits to the regular tourist.
One of the best and most memorable experiences in Amsterdam is a tour of the Anne Frank House, however, in-person tickets are in high demand and hard to secure. A limited number is released just six weeks in advance for specific time slots. Anne Frank House VR is an opportunity to explore the house as it was during the time Anne herself was in hiding, offering a uniquely transformative and emotional virtual reality experience without requiring a coveted ticket.
Consistently ranked as one of the top cities to visit in the world, an unprecedented 36.9 million visitors descended on Tokyo in 2024. If you are looking to avoid these crowds, a unique eight-part VR travel experience called Tokyo Origami introduces viewers to uniquely Japanese people and culture. The series is hosted by local people who are excited to share their corner of the world.
Pros and cons of virtual travel experiences
With some of the world's most beautiful destinations being ruined by overtourism, virtual tourism may alleviate some of this problem while reducing the carbon footprint associated with travel. Additionally, through VR travel, treasured ancient sites suffering from accelerated degradation due to increased pollution and foot traffic can be explored without impact. VR travel apps may make travel more accessible. Students might share a virtual trip to locations they might never have the budget to visit. Teachers can layer VR into lesson plans, bringing geography and culture to life. Beyond the classroom, VR can bring exploration to those faced with physical challenges that may limit their access to particular destinations.
Though there are multiple benefits, VR travel comes with its challenges. At present, only a handful of companies manufacture headsets, and the starting price is high. Many apps require additional controllers or accessories for optimal engagement, or a monthly fee for access to the apps. Beyond the financial challenge, experiencing travel through VR raises some questions and concerns. Many seasoned travelers remain adamant that one of the best ways to have an authentic travel experience is through meaningful engagement with local people. You cannot digitally outsource live and personal human interaction.
Many minority and women entrepreneurs rely on revenue generated by travel. The World Tourism Organization estimates that 54% of the tourism workforce worldwide is female, and the industry offers greater leadership opportunities for women. This has a significant impact on reducing rural poverty in many areas, creating a path to economic empowerment.