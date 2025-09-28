Tennessee's Intriguing Mountaintop Town Is Rich With Appalachian Heritage And Delicious Dining

Monteagle was first settled in 1792, and in 1858, one of the last groups of Cherokees on the Trail of Tears passed through it. The town was officially established in 1870, and Monteagle has retained remnants of its centuries-old history, like the Dubose Conference Center in the former building of Fairmount College, an all-girls school established in 1878.

Just 10 minutes outside of town is the University of Sewanee, a.k.a. the University of the South, whose stunning mountain campus includes evocative stone architecture. Established in 1857, before the Civil War, this university is known for its School of Theology, but one of its main legacies is its pioneering role in land management and conservation in the late 1800s, a time when environmental protection wasn't yet in the mainstream.

Tennessee is home to some of America's most important civil rights sites, and it can include Monteagle on that list. Although currently, the Highlander Research and Educational Center is in New Market, its original buildings in Monteagle still stand today. The Highlander Folk School was established in 1932 to support the labor movement and address the needs of the South, so it switched its focus to civil rights issues in the 1950s.

Before its Monteagle location was shut down in 1961 due to its civil rights activities, the Highlander Folk School hosted integrated social justice workshops, like those attended by Rosa Parks before she refused to give up her seat on the bus, which greatly shaped her activism. Perhaps most famously, Martin Luther King Jr. visited the Highlander Folk School in 1957 to deliver his "A Look to the Future" address, a still-relevant speech about the power of being "maladjusted" to systemic oppression.