A Tennessee Road Recognized As One Of America's Most Scenic Is Bursting With Ethereal Forest And Mountains
Tennessee is known as a place whose fairytale nature creates a timeless feeling, in large part because of the Smoky Mountains, one of the state's main draws. One of the best ways to experience the charm and magic of the Smoky Mountains is to drive the Cherohala Skyway, a scenic 43-mile stretch from Tellico Plains, Tennessee, to Robbinsville, North Carolina. The winding mountain road reaches an elevation of 5,390 feet and wows travelers with its sweeping views of the Smoky Mountains.
The Cherohala Skyway began as a dream and a bit of a joke; in 1958, Tellico Plains resident Sam Williams half-seriously told friends that he wanted to do a covered wagon trip to North Carolina like what he'd been watching on TV. His local Kiwanis Club helped make the vision a reality, bringing together a group of covered wagons and horses to journey to Murphy, North Carolina. This annual trip became so popular that local politicians decided to build the skyway, which crosses both the Cherokee and Nantahala National Forests (which give the skyway its name). After opening in 1996, Cherohala Skyway quickly became one of the most beloved scenic drives in America, attracting motorists and motorcycle riders, hikers, and all those looking to experience the ethereal forests and mountains that have made Tennessee a place to return to again and again.
The Cherohala Skyway is a gateway to some of the Smoky Mountains' most memorable spots, where you can hike, picnic, or just enjoy the view. It takes less than an hour and a half to drive the Cherohala Skyway without stops, but with nearby locations like the famous 90-foot Bald River Falls waterfall and the old-growth Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest, it's nearly impossible not to stop.
The Smokies, sky views, and stunning overlooks of Cherohala Skyway
While you can drive the highway in either direction, it officially begins in Tellico Plains, one of Tennessee's most underrated towns. Tellico Plains has an elevation of about 876 feet above sea level, which increases until the road's highest point at the Santeetlah Scenic Pull Off in North Carolina. Stop here for a breathtaking view of the Smokies, which seem to stretch on forever.
Be sure to pack a picnic, since there's no shortage of picturesque locations to enjoy a bite and fresh air. Indian Boundary Recreation Area includes a lake, campground, and picnic area set within the majestic mountains. There's an easy 3.2-mile loop around the lake, where you'll find different access points away from the hubbub on the sometimes-crowded campground beach.
About 30 minutes from Robbinsville is Huckleberry Knob, less well-known than the more popular and more easily accessible Hooper Bald a mile away. A "bald" is a grassy meadow on a mountain where trees should be, unique to the Appalachians. It's about a 1.7-mile round-trip walk to the bald of Huckleberry Knob, which is worth it for the panoramic view and solitude.
Pro tips for exploring Tennessee's most scenic road
The remoteness, altitude, and mountainous terrain make the Cherohala Skyway special, but they can also make it tricky to drive, depending on the season. Autumn is the recommended time to cruise this scenic road, as the mountains are filled with bright and colorful fall foliage. The road can become dangerous in the winter due to its sharp curves, remote location, and cold temperatures (that can create black ice), so drive with extra caution during winter months.
If you're starting on the Tennessee side, be sure to stop by the Cherohala Skyway Visitor Center in Tellico Plains to get up-to-date information on road closures and weather conditions. Otherwise, you can check out the Visitor Center's Facebook page for updates, as well as the official Cherokee National Forest site. No matter what, double check the weather before your drive, as the area can get quite foggy at any time of year, and don't forget warm clothing — this mountainous region gets chilly even in the summer.
There aren't any service stops on the Cherohala Skyway other than a few restrooms, so it's best to fill up your gas tank and stock up on snacks and water before setting out. The cell phone service is often spotty too, so be sure to download any information you need beforehand, such as maps or music, or just unplug completely to enjoy the wild and lush border of Tennessee and North Carolina.