A Tennessee Road Recognized As One Of America's Most Scenic Is Bursting With Ethereal Forest And Mountains

Tennessee is known as a place whose fairytale nature creates a timeless feeling, in large part because of the Smoky Mountains, one of the state's main draws. One of the best ways to experience the charm and magic of the Smoky Mountains is to drive the Cherohala Skyway, a scenic 43-mile stretch from Tellico Plains, Tennessee, to Robbinsville, North Carolina. The winding mountain road reaches an elevation of 5,390 feet and wows travelers with its sweeping views of the Smoky Mountains.

The Cherohala Skyway began as a dream and a bit of a joke; in 1958, Tellico Plains resident Sam Williams half-seriously told friends that he wanted to do a covered wagon trip to North Carolina like what he'd been watching on TV. His local Kiwanis Club helped make the vision a reality, bringing together a group of covered wagons and horses to journey to Murphy, North Carolina. This annual trip became so popular that local politicians decided to build the skyway, which crosses both the Cherokee and Nantahala National Forests (which give the skyway its name). After opening in 1996, Cherohala Skyway quickly became one of the most beloved scenic drives in America, attracting motorists and motorcycle riders, hikers, and all those looking to experience the ethereal forests and mountains that have made Tennessee a place to return to again and again.

The Cherohala Skyway is a gateway to some of the Smoky Mountains' most memorable spots, where you can hike, picnic, or just enjoy the view. It takes less than an hour and a half to drive the Cherohala Skyway without stops, but with nearby locations like the famous 90-foot Bald River Falls waterfall and the old-growth Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest, it's nearly impossible not to stop.