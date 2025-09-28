New York City's Bustling Queens Neighborhood Is A Delightful Day Trip To Savor Mouth-Watering Cuisine

Did you know that New York City has nine Chinatowns? While Manhattan's Chinatown is one of the best-known Chinatowns in America, Brooklyn and Queens also have multiple neighborhoods where you can find a substantial Chinese immigrant population and delicious restaurants. Flushing, Queens, is home to NYC's largest Chinatown, making it the perfect place for a day trip to savor mouth-watering Chinese cuisine. Come with an empty stomach so you can eat your fill of dumplings and noodles!

Flushing is located in north-central Queens, so depending on where you're coming from, you might be spending a lot of time on public transit (but trust us, it's worth it). Many Queens residents can easily stop by Flushing for a meal. But NYC residents living in other boroughs or tourists staying in a Manhattan hotel (like this boutique retreat with massive suites and a rooftop bar) often like to make their Flushing visit into a day trip.

To get to Flushing, you can take the 7 subway train to its last stop, Flushing-Main Street; ride the LIRR Port Washington line to the LIRR's Flushing-Main Street stop; or get on one of the numerous MTA buses that take you close to Flushing's downtown. Of course, you can also drive, but expect lots of traffic and very limited street parking. A bit of advice: Bring cash because some restaurants are cash-only.