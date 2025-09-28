This Affordable Walmart Find Is The Ultimate Pillow For Napping On Planes Or Road Trips
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fortunately for travelers who snooze on the go, Walmart is making travel naps endlessly more comfortable. Whether you're trying to figure out the best way to sleep on an airplane or catching a little shuteye during a road trip, the Brookstone Serenity Sleep Travel Neck Pillow is the dreamy upgrade your travel accessories needs.
What makes this neck pillow a winner is the addition of a cozy hood and a light-blocking eye mask. The hood comes with drawstrings, which allow you to adjust the fit to keep in warmth or block out sound. In addition, the eyemask easily detaches from the hood, based on your needs. While finding a neck pillow with an eye mask or a hood isn't too difficult, having both features in one product is unusual. And, at only $14.97, at the time of publication, it's cheaper than many neck pillows with lower customer satisfaction rates.
Currently, the pillow boasts a 4.9-star rating and stands out for its supportive design, soft material, and ability to truly block out light. "I traveled long distance on a plane last week and brought this neck pillow with me," shared one traveler on Walmart's product reviews. "I was able to fall asleep fast and remain sleep for the majority of the ride, thanks to the extra neck support."
Is the Brookstone Serenity Sleep Travel Neck Pillow a good value?
With a price tag below $20 it's fair to question whether the Brookstone Serenity Sleep Travel Neck Pillow actually hits the price-to-value sweet spot. After all, if a budget product falls apart or doesn't do its job as well as a slightly more expensive option, it can't be deemed a smart buy. However, this Brookstone neck pillow is durable and has a few premium features usually found in pillows of a higher price tier.
Instead of microbeads, the pillow is made with memory foam, which contours to the body's shape and provides malleable support. The high sides also keep the neck upright, while the slim back won't push your head forward. Plus, the hood, pillowcase, and eye mask are crafted from lightweight polyester. Travelers report that the material is breathable and easy to clean.
One thing to keep in mind is that the Brookstone Serenity Neck Pillow isn't exactly compact. At one pound, it's still light, but the memory foam takes up space. Fortunately, the snap closure allows you to attach the pillow to your carry-on while transiting through the airport. If the Brookstone isn't the right fit, check out the best head and neck pillows for road trips or these neck pillows that will keep you comfortable in any airplane seat.