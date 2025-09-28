This Affordable Walmart Find Is The Ultimate Pillow For Napping On Planes Or Road Trips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fortunately for travelers who snooze on the go, Walmart is making travel naps endlessly more comfortable. Whether you're trying to figure out the best way to sleep on an airplane or catching a little shuteye during a road trip, the Brookstone Serenity Sleep Travel Neck Pillow is the dreamy upgrade your travel accessories needs.

What makes this neck pillow a winner is the addition of a cozy hood and a light-blocking eye mask. The hood comes with drawstrings, which allow you to adjust the fit to keep in warmth or block out sound. In addition, the eyemask easily detaches from the hood, based on your needs. While finding a neck pillow with an eye mask or a hood isn't too difficult, having both features in one product is unusual. And, at only $14.97, at the time of publication, it's cheaper than many neck pillows with lower customer satisfaction rates.

Currently, the pillow boasts a 4.9-star rating and stands out for its supportive design, soft material, and ability to truly block out light. "I traveled long distance on a plane last week and brought this neck pillow with me," shared one traveler on Walmart's product reviews. "I was able to fall asleep fast and remain sleep for the majority of the ride, thanks to the extra neck support."