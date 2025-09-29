North America's First Wavegarden Cove Lagoon Has Opened In Virginia Beach (And It's A Surfer's Paradise)

Surfing has never been the most accessible of sports. Aside from the skill and dedication it takes, it also requires travel to beaches with the right conditions, hailed globally as "surf spots." Not everyone has the means or the time to fly to a surfing hotspot and tranquil shoreline on Spain's northern coast or this dreamy country with the world's longest wave. That being said, there exists a man-made alternative that is suitable both for beginners and pros alike, and that is the Wavegarden Cove. America welcomes its first Wavegarden Cove Surf Lagoon — which also happens to be the only human-made wave park in the world this close to the actual ocean — and all of that and more can be found at Atlantic Park Surf in Virginia.

Do not be mistaken, this is no cheap alternative for a surf beach — its waters can create over 1,000 waves per hour, the tallest of which reach over six feet in height. While that may be scary to beginners who are just getting on a surfboard for the first time, they can relax with waves that are barely one foot high as they master the intricacies of this adrenaline-fueled sport. Atlantic Park Surf is big, covering an area of 4.3 acres, 2.67 of which is taken up by its lagoon. If surfing is not your thing, you can purchase a beach day pass and enjoy views of surfers going wild as you sip on a refreshing piña colada. It is complete with high-end lodging, on-site dining options, as well as its "Dome," a musical venue capable of welcoming over 5,000 concertgoers and transformable from an outdoor to an indoor experience (depending on the event).