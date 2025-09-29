North America's First Wavegarden Cove Lagoon Has Opened In Virginia Beach (And It's A Surfer's Paradise)
Surfing has never been the most accessible of sports. Aside from the skill and dedication it takes, it also requires travel to beaches with the right conditions, hailed globally as "surf spots." Not everyone has the means or the time to fly to a surfing hotspot and tranquil shoreline on Spain's northern coast or this dreamy country with the world's longest wave. That being said, there exists a man-made alternative that is suitable both for beginners and pros alike, and that is the Wavegarden Cove. America welcomes its first Wavegarden Cove Surf Lagoon — which also happens to be the only human-made wave park in the world this close to the actual ocean — and all of that and more can be found at Atlantic Park Surf in Virginia.
Do not be mistaken, this is no cheap alternative for a surf beach — its waters can create over 1,000 waves per hour, the tallest of which reach over six feet in height. While that may be scary to beginners who are just getting on a surfboard for the first time, they can relax with waves that are barely one foot high as they master the intricacies of this adrenaline-fueled sport. Atlantic Park Surf is big, covering an area of 4.3 acres, 2.67 of which is taken up by its lagoon. If surfing is not your thing, you can purchase a beach day pass just like you would at any beach club — Mexico's world-class beach club, an all-inclusive paradise, as an example — and enjoy views of surfers going wild as you sip on a refreshing piña colada. It is complete with high-end lodging, on-site dining options, as well as its "Dome," a musical venue capable of welcoming over 5,000 concertgoers and transformable from an outdoor to an indoor experience (depending on the event).
Atlantic Park Surf in Virginia Beach should be on every surfer's radar
The opening of Atlantic Park Surf has been long-awaited, and it finally opened its doors to the public last month after a development that cost over $350 million, backed by none other than local and global icon Pharrell Williams. If you're visiting for the surfing, your experience will be very personal and very customizable, as surfers can choose between 25 types of waves. They also have the option to receive a video of their highlights after each session, which typically lasts one hour. The technology used to power these waves ensures consistency, and surfers have so many choices as they can control the size, shape, power, and frequency of the waves. This makes surfing conditions always ideal, as opposed to a real beach, where you might have to wait for the right day — sometimes the right hour — to be able to safely catch a wave.
Surfing is not the only reason to visit Atlantic Park Surf, however. You can instead choose to relax on its lounge chairs or take a comfortable dip in its heated wading pool. A day of being either in water or beside it is sure to build up an appetite, and when it's time for food, you can walk to its Milk & Honey Restaurant. It serves unique Southern dishes across many locations, the one at Atlantic Park Surf being the latest. The Dome is another big reason to visit, as it reopens its doors after 30 years, and the updated premises will welcome over 5,000 visitors. They can enjoy everything from comedy stand-up to heavy metal concerts with an impressive show list on the horizon.