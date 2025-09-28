North Carolina's Unique Animal Sanctuary Has The World's Most Diverse Population Of Lemurs Outside Madagascar
Travel centered around the world's cutest animals is a tourism trend that isn't going anywhere. From cafés in Northern Florida where you can snuggle up with capybaras to animal sanctuaries blending wildlife and art just outside of Joshua Tree National Park, the U.S. is full of places to enjoy furry encounters as part of your trip. Animal sanctuaries are rising in public awareness as the ideal way to ethically enjoy animal tourism and support animal rescue facilities. North Carolina, where you can support the world's most endangered mammal, is one of the destinations to add to your list. The state is home to the Duke Lemur Center, a world-leading sanctuary for lemurs and the best destination to spot a wide range of lemurs outside of Madagascar.
Attracting more than 35,000 visitors each year, the Duke Lemur Center is another one of North Carolina's underrated areas to spot protected and vulnerable species. The Duke Lemur Center was founded in 1966. The center occupies 100 acres on Erwin Road, roughly 10 minutes away from Duke University's campus by car. It originally began as a way to carry out non-invasive research and provide a home for a diverse population of lemurs.
Since its founding, the center has worked to educate the community and protect more than 250 lemurs across 12 different species. The center also helps to prevent the extinction of lemurs through its conservation program in Madagascar. Some of the most endangered lemurs, such as the aye-aye, Coquerel's sifaka, and blue-eyed black lemurs, are found at the North Carolina site. Guests can get involved through adoption programs to name baby lemurs, enjoy private or group tours, and more.
Planning your visit to the Duke Lemur Center
When visiting the Duke Lemur Center, it's important to have your reservation ready beforehand, because the center does not allow drop-in visits. The Duke Lemur Center is open year-round, which means guests have ample time to plan a visit to this unique attraction. One of the best ways to enjoy the animal sanctuary is to book the behind the scenes tour. This VIP experience includes a close-up look at how the staff care for the lemurs, including a chance to watch staff prepare the animals' favorite treat and observe the lemurs during feeding time.
This tour also provides a chance to see the popular aye-aye lemurs, the world's largest nocturnal primate, known for their radar-like ears and incisor teeth. Other experiences include the general tour, private tours, wild workshops, and the walking with the lemurs tour, where you can step inside the lemur enclosures. Tours start at $12-17 per person for the general tour, and go up to $400 for a four-person behind the scenes tour.
Lemurs are known to be very photogenic, so feel free to bring a camera along to get pictures of these animals during your visit. But contact is not allowed, and visitors are encouraged to respect and give the lemurs the space they need to roam. When visiting, it is advisable to wear closed shoes and comfortable clothing to best enjoy the day of walking around the site. There is also a gift shop, which is the perfect place to find a sweet souvenir to remember your time visiting the sanctuary.