North Carolina's Unique Animal Sanctuary Has The World's Most Diverse Population Of Lemurs Outside Madagascar

Travel centered around the world's cutest animals is a tourism trend that isn't going anywhere. From cafés in Northern Florida where you can snuggle up with capybaras to animal sanctuaries blending wildlife and art just outside of Joshua Tree National Park, the U.S. is full of places to enjoy furry encounters as part of your trip. Animal sanctuaries are rising in public awareness as the ideal way to ethically enjoy animal tourism and support animal rescue facilities. North Carolina, where you can support the world's most endangered mammal, is one of the destinations to add to your list. The state is home to the Duke Lemur Center, a world-leading sanctuary for lemurs and the best destination to spot a wide range of lemurs outside of Madagascar.

Attracting more than 35,000 visitors each year, the Duke Lemur Center is another one of North Carolina's underrated areas to spot protected and vulnerable species. The Duke Lemur Center was founded in 1966. The center occupies 100 acres on Erwin Road, roughly 10 minutes away from Duke University's campus by car. It originally began as a way to carry out non-invasive research and provide a home for a diverse population of lemurs.

Since its founding, the center has worked to educate the community and protect more than 250 lemurs across 12 different species. The center also helps to prevent the extinction of lemurs through its conservation program in Madagascar. Some of the most endangered lemurs, such as the aye-aye, Coquerel's sifaka, and blue-eyed black lemurs, are found at the North Carolina site. Guests can get involved through adoption programs to name baby lemurs, enjoy private or group tours, and more.