Outside Of Fort Myers Is Florida's Underrated City Known For Wildlife, A Famous Casino, And Unique Trails

Many people who come to Fort Myers visit to enjoy the great beaches, and in this region of the state, nature lovers can easily find a spot to boat alongside dolphins and manatees. But there's even more to experience here. The Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve is a wildlife-filled gem with a scenic boardwalk trail that is located in Fort Myers, but visitors who drive a little farther will find an underrated city with two national wildlife refuges — Immokalee. Maybe you've never heard of the city of Immokalee, but this unique piece of Florida should definitely be bumped up to the top of your must-visit list. It has a small population, but an abundance of wildlife, including the elusive Florida panther.

In addition to wildlife, the city has another wild side, as it's home to the Seminole Casino Hotel, one of Florida's most famous casinos. You won't find an entire strip of casinos like you would in Las Vegas, but the one casino in Immokalee is a destination in itself — and you will find that it has all of the slots and table games you could ever want. It also has live entertainment, restaurants, and a nice hotel. You don't even have to choose between being Team Slot Machine or Team Hiking Trails when you come to Immokalee — it's easy to include both experiences when visiting. You can fly into Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), rent a car, and drive to Immokalee in about 45 minutes.