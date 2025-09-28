Illinois' Serene Swim Beach Is An Idyllic Chicago Getaway With Few Crowds, Clear Water, And Amenities

Chicago, which is the third largest city in the U.S., boasts one of the prettiest urban settings along the southern shore of the vast Lake Michigan. The stunning lake's waters, which can resemble the Caribbean's varying turquoise hues at times, are ringed with sandy beaches within walking distance of the heart of the city. Set along Chicago's famous Lake Shore Drive is North Avenue Beach, one of Chicago's most popular swim spots with views of the iconic skyline. Open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, this scenic shoreline has an accessible location, but it can also get incredibly busy each summer.

Beach lovers seeking a quieter stretch of Lake Michigan coast should venture up to Chicago's North Shore, which is lined with idyllic coves, historic towns, and grand estates. In the elegant residential enclave of Lake Bluff, located about 35 miles north of downtown Chicago, is one of the Midwest's loveliest beaches, Sunrise Beach. The crescent-shaped sandy shore is lapped by the calm, clear waters of Lake Michigan, perfect for swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, and more. On shore, visitors can picnic or relax on beach chairs, admiring the endless vista of the lake.

Lake Bluff's Sunrise Beach is the perfect day trip or weekend getaway from Chicago. It is about an hour's drive or train ride from downtown Chicago, or a 40-minute drive from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The beach and its facilities are open during the summer with lifeguard supervision from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The beach closes at 10 p.m. nightly. Entry is free for residents. For non-residents, daily entry is $25 per adult and $20 for children and seniors.