Illinois' Serene Swim Beach Is An Idyllic Chicago Getaway With Few Crowds, Clear Water, And Amenities
Chicago, which is the third largest city in the U.S., boasts one of the prettiest urban settings along the southern shore of the vast Lake Michigan. The stunning lake's waters, which can resemble the Caribbean's varying turquoise hues at times, are ringed with sandy beaches within walking distance of the heart of the city. Set along Chicago's famous Lake Shore Drive is North Avenue Beach, one of Chicago's most popular swim spots with views of the iconic skyline. Open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, this scenic shoreline has an accessible location, but it can also get incredibly busy each summer.
Beach lovers seeking a quieter stretch of Lake Michigan coast should venture up to Chicago's North Shore, which is lined with idyllic coves, historic towns, and grand estates. In the elegant residential enclave of Lake Bluff, located about 35 miles north of downtown Chicago, is one of the Midwest's loveliest beaches, Sunrise Beach. The crescent-shaped sandy shore is lapped by the calm, clear waters of Lake Michigan, perfect for swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, and more. On shore, visitors can picnic or relax on beach chairs, admiring the endless vista of the lake.
Lake Bluff's Sunrise Beach is the perfect day trip or weekend getaway from Chicago. It is about an hour's drive or train ride from downtown Chicago, or a 40-minute drive from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The beach and its facilities are open during the summer with lifeguard supervision from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The beach closes at 10 p.m. nightly. Entry is free for residents. For non-residents, daily entry is $25 per adult and $20 for children and seniors.
Visiting Sunrise Beach in Lake Bluff
Secluded from the city, Sunrise Beach is a local favorite that visitors rarely discover, yet it makes for a perfectly scenic road trip from Chicago. Sunrise Beach's under-the-radar charms even earned it a spot as one of the top 100 secret beaches in America in a poll by Family Destinations Guide. There is parking available, and the beach can be accessed from a wooden walkway. As you pass down the bluff, Sunrise Beach, fringed by green forest, a sandy cove, and the sparkling blues of Lake Michigan, comes into view.
Included in your admission are beach chairs that you can set up on the shore, and you can rent kayaks nearby. The placid, shallow waters of the lake can be bracing for a swim, but refreshing on a hot day. Swimming is not permitted if a lifeguard is not present. The beach also has public restrooms, and tucked near the tree line are two al fresco brick pavilion shelters with charcoal grills, fireplaces, and picnic tables. Here, you can gather for a picnic or even rent it out for a larger gathering. There is also a new playground for children, complete with slides and swings. "Beautiful views and relaxing at its finest," raved a TripAdvisor reviewer. "My kids and I went and had a blast! It's $25 per person and totally worth it!"
What to see and do near Sunrise Beach
After a breezy afternoon at Sunrise Beach, venture into the charming and historic village of Lake Bluff, less than a mile's walk from the shore. Once a summer resort during the Victorian era, Lake Bluff is now a well-heeled suburb. To learn more about Lake Bluff's past, visit the Lake Bluff History Museum right in the center of town, then stroll around the village green anchored by a pretty gazebo. You can stop for a meal at Inovasi, a top-rated bistro in town, or head to Heinen's, a family-owned grocery store chain, to pick up provisions.
For more beach adventures, head to Lake Bluff's neighboring suburb of Lake Forest, which is home to Forest Park Beach, Illinois' breezy clearwater beach that blends coastal calm with blufftop trails. This lovely 29-acre beach park is also a scenic spot for a swim or boating, as well as hiking on nature trails and fishing. While Lake Bluff has no true hotels, if you want to stay overnight on the North Shore, the top place to check into is Lake Forest's Deer Path Inn, one of the most popular resort hotels in the entire Midwest. The English Tudor-style hotel, which was originally built as a private residence in the mid-19th century, boasts 57 rooms and suites with refined country house-inspired decor. Even if you're not a hotel guest, don't miss a meal at the inn's elegant English Room or the cozily wood-paneled White Hart Pub. Another Lake Forest favorite for sweet treats is Gerhard's Elegant European Desserts, renowned for their fresh and flavorful bakery goods.