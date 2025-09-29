The 'Greatest Midwest Food Town' Is A Walkable Prairie City With College Town Energy, Thriving Arts, And Shopping

Known as the trendy college town between Chicago, Indianapolis, and St. Louis, Champaign-Urbana is home to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. This lively college town is always buzzing with live music, bustling cafes, galleries, public art crawls, and a constant stream of events to choose from. In downtown Champaign, you can catch a free outdoor concert every Friday from May to August. Or head to nearby Pour Bros Craft Traproom any day of the week for live shows or events like trivia nights, which offer an impressive self-pour selection of draft beers, skee-ball, and a bring-your-own-food policy.

As one of the country's most diverse campuses, with the second-largest international population among public universities in the nation, the city's food scene reflects cultures from around the world. The global flavors, paired with locally crafted brews made from its own grains and sustainable farm-to-table restaurants, earned the city the title of "Greatest Midwest Food Town" from Midwest Living in 2017. Plus, it's easy to support small businesses thanks to a wide variety of locally owned and operated shops, from home decor boutiques to bookstores to indie record stores.

The nearest major airport is Indianapolis International, where you can explore the city's scenic district full of art and shopping before heading to the Twin Cities, which is a 2-hour drive away. You can also fly into Willard Airport, located just 6 miles south of Champaign, with direct connections from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport, America's most 'well-connected' airport.