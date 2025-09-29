One Of Europe's Most Beautiful Villages Is This Charming French Destination Plucked Right Out Of A Fairytale

France has no shortage of whimsical villages, and Eguisheim just might be your next favorite place. This medieval hideaway feels like a scene from a Disney musical, as if the townsfolk are about to burst into song and dance. Colorful, half-timbered homes line the streets, while locals people-watch from their quaint balconies, and cobbled paths guide you to splendid architectural wonders. It comes as no surprise that Forbes ranked Eguisheim as one of the world's most beautiful villages in 2025.

Day-tripping to Eguisheim from Colmar, one of France's prettiest towns with its own "Little Venice," is easy — it's just a 15-minute drive by car or up to one hour by bus. Those flying in should look for flights that land in Strasbourg, an inviting riverfront city with both German and French cultures. From there, take the train to Colmar, then the bus to the village. If you're coming from Paris, you have a three-hour journey ahead of you with multiple train and bus changes.

You have an abundance of options when it comes to accommodation. One luxury hotel near the center is the James Vignoble Hotel Eguisheim. This three-star hotel features spacious rooms with garden, pool, and vineyard views. The Originals Boutique, Hôtel La Ferme du Pape is a top choice, too, housed in a former winery. Hostellerie du Château is right in the thick of the village, with vibrant rooms and first-rate amenities. A little farther from the center is the opulent Hotel Spa Husseren Collections, offering a true respite with sunlit suites surrounded by lush forests and plains.