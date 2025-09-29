One Of Europe's Most Beautiful Villages Is This Charming French Destination Plucked Right Out Of A Fairytale
France has no shortage of whimsical villages, and Eguisheim just might be your next favorite place. This medieval hideaway feels like a scene from a Disney musical, as if the townsfolk are about to burst into song and dance. Colorful, half-timbered homes line the streets, while locals people-watch from their quaint balconies, and cobbled paths guide you to splendid architectural wonders. It comes as no surprise that Forbes ranked Eguisheim as one of the world's most beautiful villages in 2025.
Day-tripping to Eguisheim from Colmar, one of France's prettiest towns with its own "Little Venice," is easy — it's just a 15-minute drive by car or up to one hour by bus. Those flying in should look for flights that land in Strasbourg, an inviting riverfront city with both German and French cultures. From there, take the train to Colmar, then the bus to the village. If you're coming from Paris, you have a three-hour journey ahead of you with multiple train and bus changes.
You have an abundance of options when it comes to accommodation. One luxury hotel near the center is the James Vignoble Hotel Eguisheim. This three-star hotel features spacious rooms with garden, pool, and vineyard views. The Originals Boutique, Hôtel La Ferme du Pape is a top choice, too, housed in a former winery. Hostellerie du Château is right in the thick of the village, with vibrant rooms and first-rate amenities. A little farther from the center is the opulent Hotel Spa Husseren Collections, offering a true respite with sunlit suites surrounded by lush forests and plains.
Eguisheim's appeal lies in its Old Town and storybook buildings
One can easily wander around Eguisheim without using a map, with timeless beauty following you every step of the way. The Old Town is centered around Place de Saint-Léon, also known as Place du Château. This area sets the scene for the rest of your getaway — locals and tourists meander by the flower-laden fountain, while others sip on their morning coffee on the benches. The historic Château de Saint-Léon-Pfalz watches over as people go about their days. Dating back to the eighth century, the castle is an icon of the village. Although there's no public access, you can enter its chapel, named after Saint Léon IX, and marvel at its gorgeous ceiling and intricate stained glass depicting religious figures.
A short walk from the square will bring you to Église Saints-Pierre-et-Paul. At first glance, it seems simple — look closer, and you'll notice its 13th-century clock tower. Inside, the Opening Virgin statue evokes curiosity with its one-of-a-kind wooden details. Continue walking to Place Saint Pierre, where you'll encounter more enchanting sights — along the way, you'll spot several more fountains that make this village so magical. If you're going during the holiday season, you can't miss the Christmas market, where you can try delicious treats and buy souvenirs.
One of the most striking landmarks in the village is the Three Castles of Eguisheim. Constructed in the 11th and 12th centuries, the pink sandstone forts now lie in ruins, with only the dungeon walls still standing. You can reach the historic site by car, then hike uphill to arrive at the castles. Admire the crumbling structures and savor the expansive vistas of Eguisheim — on the way back, stop at the Panorama du Litweg for more gorgeous views.
Wine and dine to your heart's content in Eguisheim
Traveling to France and not drinking wine may as well be a crime — and who are we to commit such a sin? Eguisheim boasts countless wineries, starting with Domaine Joseph Gruss et Fils. Tour the winery to see how they ferment the grapes and store them properly, then sip on a variety of Alsace wines such as crémant grande cuvée, Vorbourg pinot gris, and riesling Grand Cru Eichberg.
Haeffelin Daniel et Fils offers crisp white wines, like edelzwicker, sylvaner, and pinot blanc auxerrois. Get a bottle of their in-house muscat, riesling, or riesling reserve. Meanwhile, Famille Hebinger's crémant rosé is a blend of strawberry and currant, persephone pairs well with spicy food, and Sommerberg pensées sauvages has a rich aftertaste. Make sure to visit other wineries, like Vins Albert Hertz, Domaine Jean-Louis Mann et Fabienne, Domaine Antoine Stoffel, and Cave Wolfberger Eguisheim.
When you're not on cloud wine, there's food on your mind — reserve a table at Caveau d'Eguisheim to indulge in regional dishes. The escargot with garlic butter is a must-order, along with the grilled bone marrow and veal kidney. The meals at Au Vieux Porche are just as appetizing, with an ever-changing menu depending on the season; opt for a three-, four-, or five-course dining experience. If you like beef tartare, duck with morel gravy, and zander filet drenched in Riesling sauce, you need to have lunch at L'assiette d'Eguisheim. For your last meal, head to Pavillon Gourmand to have the foie gras, grilled shrimp, and veal mignon. With everything crossed off your itinerary, the next town to visit is Riquewihr, the inspiration behind the "Beauty and the Beast" village.