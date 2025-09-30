Just Outside Of Tucson Is Arizona's Iconic Waterfall Paradise Trail Surrounded By Catalina Mountain Beauty

The best time for outdoor activities in Southern Arizona is generally October through May. It's important to consider that the Seven Falls waterfalls are largely dependent on rainfall. In 2025, as of this writing, the falls haven't been flowing, according to reviewers on AllTrails.com. The Sonoran Desert is technically the wettest desert in the world — but that's relative, since the area averages from three to 15 inches of rain per year. Summer monsoon storms are hard to predict and often hit-or-miss around the city. Summer temperatures can reach as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's best to avoid this hike during those months. A monsoon storm may cool things down and offer the best viewing for the falls, but it often comes with dangerous lightning and possible flash floods.

While the Seven Falls waterfalls are seasonal, there is plenty to enjoy even if the falls are dry. Keep an eye out for wildlife — from quail to coatimundis — and enjoy views of towering saguaros, barrel cacti, and the surrounding Catalina Mountains. There's also a creek running through Bear Canyon, and depending on rainfall, you may find cool pools of water along the way. If you're looking for a scenic spot to rest, there are also some picnic tables along the trail.

Go simply for the desert beauty and the challenge, and enjoy spotting the scenic pools and saguaro cacti if you don't encounter the dramatic waterfall. Be sure to take time to look up at the mountains as you hike into the canyon — they're stunning any time of year. Plan ahead, drink more water than you think you need, and take safety precautions, especially if you're planning to go on a solo hike.