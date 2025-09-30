Just Outside Of Tucson Is Arizona's Iconic Waterfall Paradise Trail Surrounded By Catalina Mountain Beauty
As the TLC song goes, "Don't go chasing waterfalls," but in the deserty Southwest, that's exactly what people do when the summer rains begin to fall or if there's a good amount of snow in the mountains during winter. Yes, there can even be snow in this region of Arizona. In fact, the Tucson area is home to America's southernmost ski resort town, located in the rugged Santa Catalina Mountains at more than 9,000 feet above sea level. In the foothills, you'll find one of the area's iconic hikes: the trail to Seven Falls, a series of seasonal cascading waterfalls in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. But to embark on this journey, you'll need to time it right, be a strong hiker, have really good waterproof shoes, and bring a sense of adventure.
To get to this spot, you'll most likely fly into Tucson International Airport. With direct flights from 20 cities, it's a low-key airport with short lines. In fact, Google reviewers rave about how easy it is to get in and out. Local art is displayed here, so take your time on the way to baggage claim. You'll want to rent a car since the Tucson area is large and very car-dependent. While in the area, be sure to eat out, as Tucson is a UNESCO City Of Culinary Excellence.
Where to stay near Sabino Canyon and Seven Falls
For this adventure, look for a hotel near the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, where you'll trek out to the waterfalls. Loews Ventana Canyon is a great choice, about 10 minutes away, and it even has its own hiking trail tucked into the property, called Ventana Canyon. At Sabino Canyon, you'll park in the main lot and pay the $8 day-use fee or $10 weekly pass (prices reflect the values at the time of this writing). You can also use your America the Beautiful pass here. Begin your adventure at the visitor center, where there are restrooms and water. Unfortunately, you'll need to leave your dog at the hotel, as they're not allowed on the trails.
The journey to Seven Falls from the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center is 8.4 miles round-trip with a 1,000-foot elevation gain and no access to drinking water, so bring plenty, along with snacks and sun protection. The trail is considered moderately difficult, with little shade and rocky terrain. You can also reach Seven Falls by parking at Bear Canyon Trailhead via a dirt road to shave off some miles from your journey, but there's limited parking and no restrooms. Or opt for taking the air-conditioned Sabino Canyon Crawler shuttle. Choose the Bear Canyon route for $8 and make reservations ahead of time — on the way back out, you might want this option!
How to know if there will be water at Seven Falls
The best time for outdoor activities in Southern Arizona is generally October through May. It's important to consider that the Seven Falls waterfalls are largely dependent on rainfall. In 2025, as of this writing, the falls haven't been flowing, according to reviewers on AllTrails.com. The Sonoran Desert is technically the wettest desert in the world — but that's relative, since the area averages from three to 15 inches of rain per year. Summer monsoon storms are hard to predict and often hit-or-miss around the city. Summer temperatures can reach as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's best to avoid this hike during those months. A monsoon storm may cool things down and offer the best viewing for the falls, but it often comes with dangerous lightning and possible flash floods.
While the Seven Falls waterfalls are seasonal, there is plenty to enjoy even if the falls are dry. Keep an eye out for wildlife — from quail to coatimundis — and enjoy views of towering saguaros, barrel cacti, and the surrounding Catalina Mountains. There's also a creek running through Bear Canyon, and depending on rainfall, you may find cool pools of water along the way. If you're looking for a scenic spot to rest, there are also some picnic tables along the trail.
Go simply for the desert beauty and the challenge, and enjoy spotting the scenic pools and saguaro cacti if you don't encounter the dramatic waterfall. Be sure to take time to look up at the mountains as you hike into the canyon — they're stunning any time of year. Plan ahead, drink more water than you think you need, and take safety precautions, especially if you're planning to go on a solo hike.