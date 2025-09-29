Massachusetts' North Shore City Near Salem Has A Vibrant Downtown, A Renowned Festival, And Diverse Cuisine
With a fascinating history going back several centuries, not to mention some of the best New England vibes in the country, Massachusetts is always a great getaway destination. Right across from Martha's Vineyard is a beach town with fun shops and tasty eateries, while anyone who enjoys cultural sights should head to Salem, a harbor town with ghost lore and colonial charm. Infamous for the witch trials of the 1690s, this mass hysteria even spread to the neighboring settlement, Peabody. Originally part of Salem itself, Peabody dates to the 1620s and developed as a hub for leather production. The witch hunts are long gone, and a visit to this North Shore city today will be a whirlwind of downtown strolls and sightseeing.
Take a jaunt along Main Street and you'll have your pick of quaint pubs and diners for a taste of everything from sushi and kebabs to spanakopita and Chinese takeout. Peaceful parks offer green spaces for leisurely walks, and in September every year, the town square becomes the backdrop for the vibrant International Festival, the largest celebration of its kind. Since its conception in 1984, the International Festival has always been a lively gathering of Peabody's rich cultures and ethnic backgrounds. The streets burst to life with craft stalls and food booths serving up every kind of delicious cuisine, from Polish stuffed cabbage to Mexican sweet corn on the cob. Stage performances of traditional dances and live music add thrilling entertainment to the merriment.
With so much to see and do, not to mention being only 25 minutes away by car from Boston, a trip to Peabody is the perfect small-town getaway. Stay overnight at the cozy The Bell Inn, or drive onwards another roughly 20 minutes to nearby Gloucester, America's oldest seaport, for more New England excitement. For out-of-state visitors, the nearest major airport is Boston Logan International Airport, located about 30 minutes south of Peabody.
Cultural sights to explore in Peabody, Massachusetts
If you're a fan of all things witchy, one place you can't miss while in Peabody is the John Proctor House. Though not open for public tours, the stunning all-black Colonial-era manor is still a fascinating sight to see, particularly considering its historic past. John Proctor was one of those falsely accused and eventually executed for witchcraft during the Salem witch trials. Though the house may not be the original structure where John once lived with his wife, it is believed that his son constructed the current manor within the original blueprint of Proctor's house. Head over to Lowell Street to snap memorable photos with the spooky black mansion.
For a historic house you actually can tour, stop by the George Peabody House Museum. Built in the 1790s, this Federal-style farmhouse was the birthplace of George Peabody, known as "America's first great philanthropist" and the town's namesake. Entry is free, but donations are encouraged to help preserve the museum. Explore the rooms of the house to take a peek at the fascinating collections of Peabody memorabilia, from handwritten letters to family portraits and newspaper articles. Another part of the house is the Peabody Leatherworkers Museum. Peabody was known as the "Leather City" during the 1900s, and the museum has preserved a collection of machinery, tools, and textiles from the city's heyday as one of the East Coast's largest leather producers.
Before the day ends, bring the entire family to the North Shore Children's Museum for a delightful afternoon together. It's filled with colorful exhibits and interactive playrooms, each with different themes and props. Young children will no doubt have a blast here exploring and role-playing.
More exciting attractions to explore around Peabody, Massachusetts
If you're still looking for more landmarks connected to the Salem witch trials, then a visit to the Rebecca Nurse Homestead is a must. Just 3 miles north of Peabody, this sprawling 25-acre estate was once the home of Rebecca Nurse, her husband Francis, and their eight children. It even includes a family cemetery. Rebecca was executed for practicing witchcraft in 1692, and this is the only home of a Salem witch trial victim to be open for public viewing. Take a guided tour of the 17th-century farmhouse to learn Rebecca's tragic story, and you'll almost feel as if you've been transported back to the era of the Salem hysteria. The family burial ground is also open to the public, but remember to be respectful and don't leave any offerings behind at the grave markers.
For an Instagram-worthy afternoon outdoors, head to Brooksby Farm for all manner of year-round excitement, whether it be vegetable picking, fruit harvesting, or snacking on tasty treats. Stop by in the summer to pick berries and cut flowers for a bouquet, or head over in the autumn to experience a little fall magic with apple picking and hayrides, not to mention pumpkin picking and roasting s'mores by the fire. There's a petting zoo if you want to take some holiday snaps with the goats and llamas, or feed the alpacas and emus, and don't forget to stop by the bakery to try their famous apple cider donuts. Whether you're visiting to savor the diverse flavors of the International Festival or tour the town's historic sites, Peabody is a delightful getaway.