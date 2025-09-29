Massachusetts' North Shore City Near Salem Has A Vibrant Downtown, A Renowned Festival, And Diverse Cuisine

With a fascinating history going back several centuries, not to mention some of the best New England vibes in the country, Massachusetts is always a great getaway destination. Right across from Martha's Vineyard is a beach town with fun shops and tasty eateries, while anyone who enjoys cultural sights should head to Salem, a harbor town with ghost lore and colonial charm. Infamous for the witch trials of the 1690s, this mass hysteria even spread to the neighboring settlement, Peabody. Originally part of Salem itself, Peabody dates to the 1620s and developed as a hub for leather production. The witch hunts are long gone, and a visit to this North Shore city today will be a whirlwind of downtown strolls and sightseeing.

Take a jaunt along Main Street and you'll have your pick of quaint pubs and diners for a taste of everything from sushi and kebabs to spanakopita and Chinese takeout. Peaceful parks offer green spaces for leisurely walks, and in September every year, the town square becomes the backdrop for the vibrant International Festival, the largest celebration of its kind. Since its conception in 1984, the International Festival has always been a lively gathering of Peabody's rich cultures and ethnic backgrounds. The streets burst to life with craft stalls and food booths serving up every kind of delicious cuisine, from Polish stuffed cabbage to Mexican sweet corn on the cob. Stage performances of traditional dances and live music add thrilling entertainment to the merriment.

With so much to see and do, not to mention being only 25 minutes away by car from Boston, a trip to Peabody is the perfect small-town getaway. Stay overnight at the cozy The Bell Inn, or drive onwards another roughly 20 minutes to nearby Gloucester, America's oldest seaport, for more New England excitement. For out-of-state visitors, the nearest major airport is Boston Logan International Airport, located about 30 minutes south of Peabody.