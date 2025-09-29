One Of Virginia's Best Small Towns For Retirement Is Surrounded By Woodlands And Notable Attractions

Rockwood residents can always find things to do around town. Rockwood Park is a great place get outside and enjoy the area's nice weather while exploring a slice of gorgeous Virginia woodland. Sitting on 171 acres, this scenic, tree-filled park in the southern part of town offers a variety of recreation options for every taste. You can take a stroll through the arboretum, practice your swing on the lighted tennis and pickleball courts, or bring Fido for a run in the dog park. This expansive park even has an archery range and two community gardens. The free on-site Nature Center is also quite the draw. This facility puts on nature programs throughout the year for folks of all ages, like lectures, archery classes, and hikes through the 5.5 miles of nature trails that wind through the woods behind the Nature Center.

If you want to explore further than Rockwood Park, you can check out Rockwood's shopping centers, play a round of golf at the Providence Golf Club, or grab a cup of joe or a tasty meal at places like Mugshot Coffee or Pauline's diner. And, of course, you can always take a quick jaunt over to Richmond if you're still looking for something to do. Richmond has no shortage of interesting things to see. For instance, you can tour Agecroft Hall, a majestic English mansion hidden along the James River, or take in the fall color show in the Maymont estate's garden. Both of these are only about 20 minutes away from Rockwood.