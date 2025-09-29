One Of Virginia's Best Small Towns For Retirement Is Surrounded By Woodlands And Notable Attractions
Tucked amid lush Virginia woodlands and only minutes from historic landmarks and lively cultural spots is the peaceful town of Rockwood, Virginia. This town of about 8,700 people is a hidden gem roughly 20 minutes from downtown Richmond that boasts charming tree-lined streets and a beautiful wooded park. While Rockwood is close enough to Richmond to offer its residents access to big-city attractions, it maintains a small-town charm and friendly community that's perfect for retirees. Virginia is noted as one of the best states to retire to, and Rockwood lives up to that claim.
Warm, humid summers and mild winters make it a great place to enjoy some time outdoors, and the cost of living is a few points lower than the national average. Add in a lower-than-average crime rate and a welcoming, mature community (the median age here is about 42 years, per Census Reporter), and you can see why Rockwood stands out as a haven for those looking for a quiet place to spend their golden years.
Rockwood activities and attractions
Rockwood residents can always find things to do around town. Rockwood Park is a great place get outside and enjoy the area's nice weather while exploring a slice of gorgeous Virginia woodland. Sitting on 171 acres, this scenic, tree-filled park in the southern part of town offers a variety of recreation options for every taste. You can take a stroll through the arboretum, practice your swing on the lighted tennis and pickleball courts, or bring Fido for a run in the dog park. This expansive park even has an archery range and two community gardens. The free on-site Nature Center is also quite the draw. This facility puts on nature programs throughout the year for folks of all ages, like lectures, archery classes, and hikes through the 5.5 miles of nature trails that wind through the woods behind the Nature Center.
If you want to explore further than Rockwood Park, you can check out Rockwood's shopping centers, play a round of golf at the Providence Golf Club, or grab a cup of joe or a tasty meal at places like Mugshot Coffee or Pauline's diner. And, of course, you can always take a quick jaunt over to Richmond if you're still looking for something to do. Richmond has no shortage of interesting things to see. For instance, you can tour Agecroft Hall, a majestic English mansion hidden along the James River, or take in the fall color show in the Maymont estate's garden. Both of these are only about 20 minutes away from Rockwood.
What to know about visiting or moving to Rockwood
Planning a move — or even just a visit — to Rockwood is refreshingly simple. Nearby Richmond has an international airport, so getting to Rockwood is as simple as booking a flight and then hopping in a car for a 30-minute drive. It's also only about an hour away from Charlottesville and a couple of hours from the gorgeous Shenandoah Valley. As far as housing goes, the median cost of a home here is about $313,000, roughly 14% less expensive than the average Virginia home. Retirees looking to settle here are sure to find the perfect cottage or condo for them.
If you're planning a scouting trip or a visit to this idyllic Virginia town, the best time to see Rockwood is during spring when the weather is mild and everything's blooming, or during the crisp, colorful days of fall. Both are perfect for exploring Rockwood's wooded trails and nearby attractions while imagining what retirement life surrounded by Virginia's woodland charm could look like.