Texas' Hidden Nature Preserve Near Houston Showcases Scenic Trails, Wildlife, And The State's Unsung Greener Side
Though most known for its arid landscapes, Texas does, in fact, have four national forests. That's not a lot for its size, considering California, for example, has 20. Texas' national forests are all clustered in the greener, eastern side of the state, and three of them encircle the easy, idyllic getaway of Lufkin. The fourth, the Sam Houston National Forest, lies a bit further south, closer to Houston. It's a beautiful and convenient escape for city dwellers, and one of its best access points is the Big Creek Scenic Area, which covers nearly 1,500 acres of the forest. The area is known for its trail that passes along a mellow creek and towering pines full of wildlife.
The forested area was once part of a 3.5-million-acre forest expanse across southeastern Texas known as "Big Thicket," and Big Creek's former name, the Big Thicket Scenic Area, referenced this. Starting in the 1880s, much of the forest was destroyed by lumber and oil industries, until conservationists were able to establish national forests and preserves. The Big Creek Scenic Area was formally designated in the 1960s during this movement, around the same time as the Big Thicket National Preserve, another underrated national site in Texas. Some of the trails in the area today were actually built over old tram roads originally made for hauling logs out of the forest. Hiking the trails, you can imagine all the work that went into ensuring that some forest remains for people and wildlife alike to enjoy. It took decades of regrowth to fortify the ecosystem again after heavy deforestation, and it's a special feeling to appreciate the gorgeous trails and the hard-won return of the wilderness.
What to do in the Big Creek Scenic Area in Texas
From Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, it's about a 50-minute drive to reach the Big Creek Scenic Area. The parking lot is located off of FS 217, and it's from here that four trail loops of differing lengths all begin. The loops are all part of one long, 96-mile hiking trail called the Lone Star Hiking Trail that spans the forested Eastern Texas, traversing gorgeous spots like the lakeside escape of Huntsville State Park, also on the National Forest's edge. As is the case for the entirety of the Lone Star Trail, only foot traffic is allowed. Accounting for all four loops, the Big Creek Scenic Area portion of the trail is 3.5 miles long.
The trail skirts the narrow Big Creek, which provides a rich diversity of wildlife in the area. Perch, lampreys, and sunfish can be seen swimming around in the fern-lined stream, while the forest provides a habitat for many small mammals, including bobcats and beavers. It's also a particularly fruitful spot for birdwatching. The red-cockaded woodpecker is one of the area's ecological gems, which has incredibly persisted through almost going extinct when the area was deforested. Keep your eyes out for wildflowers like the elegant wake robin that blooms around February and March. There are no camping or swimming opportunities at the Big Creek Scenic Area, though you could extend your hike by following the path from here to the Double Lake Recreation Area, where there's a campground and a lake to swim in. The hike from Big Creek to Double Lake is about 9.7 miles.
If you're looking to stay for more than a day, there are several convenient lodging options within driving distance of the Big Creek Scenic Area. In the nearby town of Cleveland, about 30 minutes away, you'll find cozy stays like the Holiday Inn Express for a comfortable night's rest. For a more nature-focused experience, consider booking a campsite or cabin at Double Lake Recreation Area, where you can sleep under the stars and wake up steps from the trail.