Texas' Hidden Nature Preserve Near Houston Showcases Scenic Trails, Wildlife, And The State's Unsung Greener Side

From Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, it's about a 50-minute drive to reach the Big Creek Scenic Area. The parking lot is located off of FS 217, and it's from here that four trail loops of differing lengths all begin. The loops are all part of one long, 96-mile hiking trail called the Lone Star Hiking Trail that spans the forested Eastern Texas, traversing gorgeous spots like the lakeside escape of Huntsville State Park, also on the National Forest's edge. As is the case for the entirety of the Lone Star Trail, only foot traffic is allowed. Accounting for all four loops, the Big Creek Scenic Area portion of the trail is 3.5 miles long.

The trail skirts the narrow Big Creek, which provides a rich diversity of wildlife in the area. Perch, lampreys, and sunfish can be seen swimming around in the fern-lined stream, while the forest provides a habitat for many small mammals, including bobcats and beavers. It's also a particularly fruitful spot for birdwatching. The red-cockaded woodpecker is one of the area's ecological gems, which has incredibly persisted through almost going extinct when the area was deforested. Keep your eyes out for wildflowers like the elegant wake robin that blooms around February and March. There are no camping or swimming opportunities at the Big Creek Scenic Area, though you could extend your hike by following the path from here to the Double Lake Recreation Area, where there's a campground and a lake to swim in. The hike from Big Creek to Double Lake is about 9.7 miles.

If you're looking to stay for more than a day, there are several convenient lodging options within driving distance of the Big Creek Scenic Area. In the nearby town of Cleveland, about 30 minutes away, you'll find cozy stays like the Holiday Inn Express for a comfortable night's rest. For a more nature-focused experience, consider booking a campsite or cabin at Double Lake Recreation Area, where you can sleep under the stars and wake up steps from the trail.