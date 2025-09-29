The 'Deer Capital Of Texas' Sits In A Tiny City Where Wildflowers Bloom And Shops Line The Square
In the heart of central Texas is a charming tiny city that's bursting with deer and wildflowers. Llano (ignore your Spanish knowledge; it's pronounced "LAN-oh") has a population of about 3,400 people, a number far exceeded by the whitetail deer roaming the areas around this place that's the seat of Llano County. Llano is known as the "Deer Capital of Texas," although it may want to reconsider branding itself as the deer capital of the nation since you can find over 1.6 million deer on the Edwards Plateau, of which Llano County is a part. While Llano County may be unofficially the Lone Star State's deer capital, it is officially the "Bluebonnet Co-Capital" (along with Burnet), thanks to its abundance of Texas' state flower.
Head to Llano from March to June to see one of the state's loveliest wildflower blooms, as the landscape is lined with bluebonnets, Indian paintbrushes, and coreopsis, particularly during April and May. The 1.5-hour drive from Austin along Highway 16 will offer a particularly picturesque display, making Llano a perfect day trip for anyone looking to add a bit of nature to their experience of Austin's art and eclectic cuisine. If you're looking for something more in the man-made realm, head to the historic center of Llano, where you'll find a variety of shops selling artisanal and local products lining the lovely main square.
Deer, deer, everywhere, and not a blade of grass to eat
Experts predict that Llano and Mason Counties will have over 495,000 deer roaming within their bounds for the 2025-2026 hunting season, which begs the question of why so many deer? It all goes back to European colonizers, who came to the Edwards Plateau and found a lush land filled with grass. They struggled to farm because of the landscape conditions and also saw the massive grassland as capable of supporting unlimited livestock (it could not). As a result, many switched to raising livestock like cattle and sheep, who overgrazed and ate much of the grass, allowing juniper and mesquite to grow. Deer don't like grass but love juniper and mesquite, so their population started growing as quickly as the shrubs and brush now taking over the land.
Not surprisingly then, Llano transforms come hunting season, which typically runs from November to January, as thousands descend upon the town, turning it into a small city. Like other picturesque small towns with premier hunting offerings, Llano is well-equipped for hunters, as businesses re-up their inventories and restaurants take on more staff to meet the demands of this deer fever. Some have been visiting the town for over 30 years to partake in this activity, which speaks to how seriously many locals take the designation of Texas' deer capital. Most of the ranches have been in families for generations, offering a level of care and knowledge about the area and its history, which has drawn in people from Alabama to Canada.
The charming shops on Llano's historic square
At the heart of Llano is the "square," a plaza centered around the marble and granite courthouse, built in 1892, that harkens back to the days when Llano was first founded in 1856 as a frontier trading center. You can still feel the spirit of that commercial past as you stroll the streets of the square, which are lined with shops like the 1892 Emporium, a tasteful gift shop with a wine bar. Art lovers can head to Calamity & Grace, an arts and crafts store that offers supplies, handmade gifts, and even classes for those wanting to tap into their creative side.
Wild Weed is a cozy tea and herb shop with natural products like body oils, salves, and soaps, where you can also enjoy a refreshing drink like a cold tea or cream soda. If you're feeling inspired to tap into your spiritual side, stop by Enchanted Rocks, a family-run gem and crystal shop that's been around for 40 years. Llano is home to some of Texas' oldest rocks located on the Llano uplift, formed about 1.3 billion years ago and essentially unchanged over time, making this shop and area ideal for anyone looking to explore just one of the many ancient geological wonders that Texas is known for.
Getting to Llano is a relatively convenient distance (in Texas terms, that is) from Austin as well as San Antonio, less than two hours away, and Waco, just over a two-hour drive. Both Austin and San Antonio have the nearest major airports, so whether you're coming for the deer, wildflowers, or something else, you'll find it easy to get to Llano.