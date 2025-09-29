The 'Deer Capital Of Texas' Sits In A Tiny City Where Wildflowers Bloom And Shops Line The Square

In the heart of central Texas is a charming tiny city that's bursting with deer and wildflowers. Llano (ignore your Spanish knowledge; it's pronounced "LAN-oh") has a population of about 3,400 people, a number far exceeded by the whitetail deer roaming the areas around this place that's the seat of Llano County. Llano is known as the "Deer Capital of Texas," although it may want to reconsider branding itself as the deer capital of the nation since you can find over 1.6 million deer on the Edwards Plateau, of which Llano County is a part. While Llano County may be unofficially the Lone Star State's deer capital, it is officially the "Bluebonnet Co-Capital" (along with Burnet), thanks to its abundance of Texas' state flower.

Head to Llano from March to June to see one of the state's loveliest wildflower blooms, as the landscape is lined with bluebonnets, Indian paintbrushes, and coreopsis, particularly during April and May. The 1.5-hour drive from Austin along Highway 16 will offer a particularly picturesque display, making Llano a perfect day trip for anyone looking to add a bit of nature to their experience of Austin's art and eclectic cuisine. If you're looking for something more in the man-made realm, head to the historic center of Llano, where you'll find a variety of shops selling artisanal and local products lining the lovely main square.